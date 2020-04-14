Rice County is asking for donations from residents and businesses of homemade face masks and other Personal Protection Equipment, as there is a very high need and an even greater shortage of these items.
Donations received will be distributed to all first responder agencies in Rice County, including law enforcement, fire and rescue, and ambulance services. Items will also be distributed to healthcare facilities, nursing homes, assisted living, group homes, childcare providers, school workers providing childcare and food services, food shelf employees and other essential employees and entities that are providing direct services to members of the public.
Donation items must be in new, unused and unopened condition. We are looking for items such as: Homemade face masks, surgical style face masks, N95 Face Masks, disposable gowns, disposable exam style gloves in all sizes, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaning supplies.
Should you have any items you wish to donate, drop boxes will soon be located at the following locations:
Lonsdale Police Department, 115 Alabama St. SW, Lonsdale
Morristown Public Works/Sheriff’s Office Building, 109 Second St. SW, Morristown
Dundas Highway Shop, 590 County Road 1 E, Dundas
Rice County Government Center, south entrance doors, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault
Drop boxes should be installed by April 17. Until the drop boxes are installed, you can call toll-free 1-833-643-7423 to make arrangements to drop off any donation items you may have.
For different patterns and fabric details for homemade masks, visit the Rice County COVID-19 website, bit.ly/3a8tlAk. Please have homemade masks placed inside a zip-lock style bag when dropping them off.
Thank You to all individuals and organizations that have already donated many needed supplies! You are all helping to save lives!