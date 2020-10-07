Hometown: Grafton, North Dakota
Job title: English/language arts teacher
Other roles: Director of theatre at FHS for 23 years
Education experience: Graduated from Grafton High School, Attended University of North Dakota – Mayville received a Bachelor's of Science degree in English and Social Studies; and a working minor in journalism. I went on to UND and received my Master of Arts degree in Theatre
Years with the district: 23rd year here at Faribault Public Schools and taught for 14 years in North Dakota before moving to Minnesota with my wife and three children.
What are some of your hobbies and interests? I enjoy reading, writing, and working in the yard or garage on one project or another.
What's something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I was in a rock band for about nine years and did some recording
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? I had a number of teachers who inspired me in high school, from the social studies teacher who showed great compassion, theatre director that taught us empathy, to the choir director who taught us to find our own “voice”. Right out of high school I knew I wanted to try to be half the educators they were.
What do you enjoy most about working with students? I absolutely enjoy the moment when, whatever is being taught, the student gets it. That smile, nod of the head, eye flash or any other visual sign of the students suddenly understanding is worth all of the time, patience — and yes — frustration. It is a reward for the soul.
Share a bit about a fun project or innovative teaching method you've used in the past. What made it memorable for you? Incorporating theatre sports into more classes at the beginning of the semester to break the ice between students. These activities also help the instructor learn students names along with something about teach student. There is a relaxed feeling around each other and a level of trust is constructed.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? The people. From the students who are eager to learn, and the dedicated outstanding teachers, really everyone associated with Faribault Public Schools. I also enjoy the town itself. Faribault is a larger town with a small town feel to it with the historic downtown and local businesses that show great support for our school.