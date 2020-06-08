Faribault High School seniors in the class of 2020 participated in a graduation commencement that kept them at a social distance from one another. One by one, each student accepted their diplomas either Wednesday, May 27 or Thursday, May 28. Each student was included in a video recording of the full commencement, which was aired at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7 on FCTV and the Faribault High School's YouTube channel. Pictured, Ashley Sanchez accepted her diploma from FHS Principal Jamie Bente Thursday, May 28. (Misty Schwab/Faribault Daily News)