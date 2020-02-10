Ruth’s House of Hope is always about providing a safe and secure home for women in crisis situations and their children, but the organization’s 17th Annual Hearts Gala Fundraiser especially emphasized this need.
“Think of the children,” is the piece of encouragement Ruth’s House of Hope Executive Director Ruth Hickey offered 313 guests who attended the gala Saturday evening at the Faribault American Legion.
For a guest speaker at the gala named Madison, Ruth’s House served as a place of safety and sanity when she stayed there as a child. Her mom, who had fled an abusive relationship and battled addiction, died before Madison’s sophomore year of high school. Ruth’s House continued to support her, and now Madison is married with family and working toward a college degree.
Each year, the Hearts Gala is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of Ruth’s House of Hope and take donations to fulfill future goals. At the end of the evening, the 2020 gala raised $122,000 to put toward three main causes, all which benefit the women and children who live in Ruth’s House and benefit from its programs. In 2019, the gala raised $95,000.
"It’s amazing; the community is awesome,” said Suzzanne Fox, outreach coordinator for Ruth's House.
By raising $15,000 at the gala, the organization unlocked a $185,000 Housing and Urban Development grant to fund the Ruth’s House off campus long-term supportive housing program in Faribault and Northfield. Part of that funding also pays for staff members who work with the women and children living there.
The Ruth’s House staff also set the goal of raising $50,000 for a security upgrade to protect residents. Since a number of residents have fled domestic violence situations, this upgrade is especially important for keeping women and their children safe and secure.
The final fundraising project was the repair and restoration of the six pillars holding up the house’s third story, which contains three resident rooms and a play area for children. Local residents and businesses, who went by "Pillars of Our Community" donated $20,000 to match the funding raised at the gala with the goal of raising $40,000 total for pillar repairs.
Ruth’s House also has an annual budget of about $270,000, and while about 43% of that funding comes from grants, it’s the local community that funds the remainder to keep the house in operation.
The Hearts Gala kicked off with a social hour, during which time guests viewed a wide variety of silent auction items and dessert auction confections like cakes, cookies, pastries and pies. Those who bid the highest on desserts shared their prized treats with their tables after the Mediterranean-themed buffet.
Other funds came from the purchase of Mardi Gras beads, which guests wore to participate in an optional heads or tails game. Participants stood up and guessed the outcome of coin tosses by placing their hands on their heads or on their “tails.” Guests removed a set of beads if they guessed incorrectly and sat down after running out of beads. The winner was the last participant remaining.
Auctioneer Hannah Kramer of Fladeboe Advancement rattled off prices during the live auction as guests placed bids on experiences and items. The largest bid of $4,600 covered a week stay for six at a luxury villa in Newport Beach, California. This package was donated by Kari and Scott Boldt and included a $1,000 Delta voucher from an anonymous donor. Another big-ticket item, a Kate Spade Director’s purse, was donated by Mrs. Minnesota Universal Han Fuchs-Aldrich, a Northfielder, with contents inside donated by Ruth’s House supporters. The top bidder paid $3,000 for the purse and prizes.
Hickey expressed gratitude to all those who helped make the gala possible, including the Gala Committee, the Ruth’s House Board of Directors, volunteers, emcees and especially corporate donors who sustain the organization.
“Again, the community was absolutely incredible, generous, warm, caring,” said Hickey. “It was another wonderful event to help support the women and children who are homeless, to provide a safe, healing home for women and children.”