A nearly $1.1 million street construction project will pave a significant east-west artery on the north side of town to accommodate anticipated commercial development.
The Faribault City Council last month approved plans for the $1.09 million street reconstruction improvement project and sent the project out for bid. The work is scheduled to take place on 20th St. NW (from Second Avenue NW to Lyndale Avenue N on the east); reconstruction of Faribault Road (Highland Place to a new turnaround on south end of the road); and sewer and water main relocations at the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll at 2275 Fourth Street NW, just off Western Avenue.
All but $153,000 — 14% of the project — will be paid for by different city funds. The balance will be assessed to properties benefitting from the work.
City Engineer Mark DuChene added that Faribault Road, constructed in the 1970s, is “in definite need” of reconstruction and has outlived its useful life. That stretch has had no recorded pavement improvements since its original construction but the area already includes sanitary sewer and water main services. DuChene said the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll utility improvements were included because the work fits well with the other two projects.
Construction is slated to take place from June 14 to Sept. 17. Bids will be opened May 19, and will likely be approved at the council's May 25 meeting.
DuChene said though street construction costs continue increasing on a yearly basis, those hikes have somewhat leveled off during COVID-19 due to the relative scheduling flexibility contractors have. He noted the city maintains a pavement construction policy, and works to find projects that fit within the city’s annual budget.
DuChene added Faribault streets have 50- to 60-year life cycles. Roads typically see a couple seal coat projects to extend their lives. The first seal coating project typically takes place within five to eight years. The second seal coating normally takes place within 12 to 15 years, followed by the first overlay (20 to 25 years).
This year's marquee infrastructure project, already underway, is the replacement of the structurally deficient Second Avenue bridge over Division Street and related improvements.
That project will shutter a key city thoroughfare for much of the summer. Because both Second Avenue and Division are important routes for school transportation, a commitment to limiting the shutdown to the summer was included in the contract. Along with the bridge, the two blocks of Division Street on each side of the Second Avenue underpass will be reconstructed. When it’s complete, the road under the bridge will be significantly lower, enabling taller vehicles to pass underneath. The $2.7 million contract was awarded in February to the low bidder, Redstone Construction Co. from Mora. Minnesota.