The Merlin Players open its 27th season with the Neil Simon comedy “Brighton Beach Memoirs” on Oct. 22. The play continues at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, 28, 29, 30 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. All performances take place at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs” reflects the story of Neil Simon himself and his growing up years in Brooklyn, New York. Eugene is 15 years old and is having a difficult time maturing as he discovers girls and begins to understand the tensions in the world around him in 1937. It is a funny and heart-warming story. The film made Matthew Broderick a young star.
The cast features Faribault native Rion Cloutier as Eugene. Paul Somers and Sydney Place Sallstrom, of Minneapolis, and Kim Schaufenbuel, of Owatonna, play the adults in Eugene’s life. The cast is completed by Faribault residents Caroline Drenth, Abby Cloutier and Zeke Brooks.
To obtain tickets go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call the Paradise at 507-332-7372 during box office hours: Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or an hour before performances. Due to the high infection rates in the area, The Merlin Players’ Board of Directors are implementing the following guideline to protect audience and cast members:
Merlin Players will require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours upon entering the theater as well as requiring masks in all areas of the theater. In addition to audiences, they have mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for performers and volunteers. Check themerlinplayers.org for updated information and how to get a COVID-19 test.