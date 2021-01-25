While it's no surprise that COVID-19 took its toll on the cities' hotels, motels and B&Bs, the associated drop in lodging taxes has left area convention and visitors bureaus with much less to work with — at a time an economic boost is needed most.
2020 brought a nearly 40% reduction in Owatonna and Faribault's lodging tax revenue. Northfield was harder hit, with a drop of 62% when compared to 2019.
Lodging taxes, in cities which approve them, pay to market and promote the city in which they're collected. Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield contract with their respective chamber of commerce to operate a Visitors and Convention Bureau promoting the city.
In Owatonna, Chamber of Commerce & Tourism president/CEO, Brad Meier attributed the decline to pandemic-related closures, cancellations and a nearly total elimination of business and personal travel. Still, he said, construction projects and related hotel stays continued. But despite the significant reduction in revenue, Meier and his regional they are optimistic that 2021 will be a better year.
Though Meier said the reduction in lodging tax revenue complicates its work, he believes Owatonna's CVB will still do a good job promoting the city while using existing resources.
During the pandemic, Minne-Roadtrip partners in Owatonna, Faribault and Northfield are continuing to team up to market the region as a travel destination. The Minne-Roadtrip is a branded marketing collaboration between the three communities.
According to the organization, it offers visitors the chance to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city and everyday life by visiting the picturesque downtowns, historic attractions and small family-owned businesses the communities include. Its website — minneroadtrip.com — shares information with travelers on local shopping, events, dining, and other travel ideas as well as ways to explore the art, culture, and history found throughout the three communities.
To accommodate the drop the Chamber slightly reduced staffing and cut back on advertising. Spending decreases were possible with the reduction in Chamber-related travel and sales expenses. Meier said he is optimistic that 2021 will be a better 12 months for the Chamber due to the introduction of multiple vaccines and the expected slowing spread of the virus as spring commences. To Meier, Owatonna lodging establishments are as safe as possible. Businesses are following COVID-19-related cleaning and masking protocols.
“We’re optimistic that people are going to be a little bit more adventurous,” he said.
‘We’re hopeful’
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Executive Director Nort Johnson said lodging tax revenue within the city was down approximately 38% last year, noting he expected December 2020 revenue levels to be similar to November.
Though Faribault Tourism Director Kelly Nygaard said the drop in lodging tax revenue complicates efforts to promote the city and has necessitated the elimination of some marketing and other related tasks, she added that decrease has forced staff to pinpoint priorities perhaps lesser in scale than before. The new approach emphasizes the use of social media, a promotional tool considered low-cost and engaging to the general public.
Nygaard said Faribault marketing partners, including the city’s Tourism Commission, lodging partners and other area connections, have “done a fantastic job” in producing earned media. Also, a billboard along I-35 promoting the city is credited with helping to draw tourists into the community, and tourism officials are trying to strategically collaborate with industry influencers to advertise local tourism.
Nygaard said Faribault “is most certainly” a safe place to visit during the pandemic, noting the presence of outdoor amenities such as the River Bend Nature Center and biking trails. She added that many businesses are taking precautions to ensure customer safety, including setting up tables to accommodate social distancing and training staff on best practices during the pandemic. Restaurants are limiting indoor dining to limit COVID-19 transmission and using delivery and curbside pickup more often. For this year, Johnson is relatively optimistic and expects revenue to return to pre-pandemic normal levels by 2022.
“We’re hopeful that the vaccine and lower infection rates will enhance consumer confidence,” he said.
Northfield in 2020
Northfield's CVB is also grappling with a sharp drop in lodging tax revenue due to the pandemic and is relying on a regional partnership to help with that loss.
The 62% decrease last year came after two Northfield hotels were offline for six to eight weeks following the onset of the pandemic and continuing public apprehension at staying at hotels. Graduations, reunions, weddings and the Defeat of Jesse James Days, a five-day festival that typically draws at least 200,000 people into Northfield, were either cancelled or heavily downsized. Then late in the year the Christmas festival at St. Olaf, an event that draws in more than 10,000 people annually, and Winter Walk were cancelled. Also, the drop is also attributed to ongoing government restrictions in Minnesota, steps state leaders say are needed to lessen the spread of the virus.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Northfield, which opened in November 2018, is only seeing occupancy rates of 25 to 28%, half of what is seen in a typical year. General Manager Mark Jury said though his bar and restaurant remain open, revenue levels are still slow to catch up as customers remain apprehensive of traveling and gathering. Still, Jury expects occupancy rates to recover by this summer as wedding season commences and community events like Defeat of Jesse James Day and activities at St. Olaf and Carleton colleges resume.
Local numbers are indicative of a significant downturn the tourism and hospitality industry faced statewide. According to Tourism Economics, the pandemic-related travel downturn has cost Minnesota more than $7 billion in travel spending losses from mid-March through December.
According to a survey undertaken in partnership with Explore Minnesota, Hospitality Minnesota and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, nearly two-thirds of all respondents representing food and drink, attraction and entertainment and lodging reported business was “significantly lower compared to 2019,” from September to early December. Also, more than three-quarters indicated negative overall financial health.
“The pandemic has hit our industry harder than any other,” said John Edman, Explore Minnesota tourism director, in the release. “This survey reaffirms the struggles we’ve been hearing from Minnesota tourism and hospitality businesses across the state. With business travel, conventions and events (cancelled), along with bar and restaurant limitations, the decline in revenue will be difficult to replace.”
According to the survey, the Twin Cities metro area and southern Minnesota reported the worst business levels. However, 60% reported they have already met pre-pandemic levels or expect business to return to such levels before the end of the year.