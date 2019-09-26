Five Faribault community banks have teamed up to support the American Heart Association this month as part of the Minnesota Bankers Association’s Community Impact Month.
While community banks across Minnesota traditionally support charitable causes during the month of September, each bank typically supports its own cause. The joint effort was organized by Jason Robinson, who works as assistant vice president of deposits and head of marketing at Reliance Bank.
Over the summer, Robinson talked with Allana Kern, who serves as a director of youth market with the American Heart Association, about what his bank could do to support the AHA’s programming during Community Impact Month. During the school year Kern focuses on increasing awareness of the importance of heart health in schools, but with school out for the summer, she was instead focused on securing corporate sponsorships.
Robinson then reached out to four banks - 1st United Bank, Premier Bank, Citizens Community Federal and the State Bank of Faribault. Each was eager to join in on a joint effort in support of the AHA’s work against heart disease, which is responsible for nearly one in three deaths in America.
Each Friday this month, staff at the five banks have worn red T-shirts to raise awareness of heart disease and encourage the public to donate any amount to the American Heart Association. So far, Reliance Bank alone has raised about $1,200 for the AHA.
For a donation of $10 or more to the American Heart Association, patrons can get their own red T-shirt at any of the banks. A donation of any amount earns the donor a paper heart placed on the wall in honor or in memory of a loved one.
The CDC has found that 80% of heart disease is preventable, and can be attributed to factors such as obesity, lack of physical activity, poor diet, and heavy alcohol consumption. With better habits, the CDC estimated in 2013 that some 200,000 deaths a year could be prevented, a majority of them involving persons under the age of 65.
The AHA takes on America’s heart disease epidemic by educating the public and providing research dollars. The AHA has become the leading nonprofit funder of cardiovascular research, and its campaign to train millions of young people in proper CPR techniques has saved countless lives.
For Robinson, the AHA’s important mission made it an ideal choice of charity to support for year’s Community Impact Month. He’s glad that the Faribault community banks have pulled together to support the cause and looks forward to working with them to support another charitable cause next September.
“We want to show that community banks support the community, and that when we all work together we can make great things happen,” he said.