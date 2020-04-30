Let’s Smile, Inc. hasn’t quite lived up to its name recently, not when Executive Director Holly Jorgensen hasn’t seen the toothy grins on children’s faces since her nonprofit closed March 17 per government order.
Ordinarily, the Owatonna-based organization provides preventative dental care to children of families with State Insurance: Minnesota Health Care Plans or those without insurance. Since all dental services are closed during COVID-19, except in cases of extreme emergency situations, the nonprofit hasn’t received insurance reimbursement money. According to Jorgensen, Let’s Smile is also running out of grant funding to keep staff employed. That’s a major concern because when the service opens up again, dental hygienists need to be ready to go.
With large group gatherings suspended, Let’s Smile’s comedy night, a family-friendly fundraiser with the tagline “Let’s Smile, Giggle and Laugh” was canceled this summer. Jorgensen estimates about 5 to 10% of the organization’s annual funding comes from the comedy night proceeds.
Let’s Smile isn’t alone — all sorts of nonprofits across Minnesota are struggling to get the funding they need during pandemic. Offices are closed, large-group fundraisers have been canceled, and some of their ongoing needs have been brushed to the side thanks to COVID-19.
To increase awareness of nonprofits and schools and help them reach their financial goals, Minneapolis-based nonprofit GiveMN is hosting #GiveAtHomeMN May 1 through 8. The Office Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has partnered with GiveMN and nonprofits and schools across the state to make the virtual funding event possible.
Participating in #GiveAtHomeMN requires little more than a few clicks of a mouse. Donors can search for nonprofits in their local communities on the givemn.org website and click on the nonprofits of their choice to complete donations. Each nonprofit has an individual page containing descriptions, financial goals, photos and contact information.
Donations through #GiveAtHomeMN may get a generous boost, as the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank have helped make $68,000 in bonus grants possible. Every hour from May 1 to 8, GiveMN will award $250 in “Golden Ticket” drawings to randomly selected nonprofits. At the end of each day, GiveMN will also give away $2,500 in drawings. The earlier and more often donors give to an organization, the better the nonprofit’s chance of being selected as a winner.
“I just can’t wait to go back out there and take care of these kids and adolescents, that’s what I’m missing the most,” said Jorgensen. “So hopefully we’ll get a great response from GiveMN and just be able to stay afloat.”
As of Thursday, Let’s Smile reached 9% of it’s $25,000 goal through #GiveAtHomeMN. With the donations, Jorgensen said one of Let’s Smile’s biggest priorities is paying for additional personal protective equipment (PPE), which is currently hard to obtain. Jorgensen she’s on the waiting list for an order and expects prices to increase with the high demand. Another major priority is retaining staff and keeping them safe, since they won’t receive unemployment benefits. With preventative services being postponed, she expects to see an increase in dental concerns, so Let’s Smile needs to make sure PPE and employees are ready when the time comes to resume work.
There’s another big item on the wish list for Let’s Smile, one the staff intended to pursue this year before the coronavirus outbreak. Jorgensen said a van, which would transfer staff and dental equipment to the schools and daycares they visit, will still be a needed purchase once the service resumes. Right now, she’s using her 15-year-old vehicle.
“That’s probably one of the biggest things because we needed to have that transit van,” said Jorgensen. “Everything we do is mobile, so that was our big project this year, and that’s been put on hold.”
Project Friendship, a Northfield nonprofit that matches school-aged children with mentors attending St. Olaf or Carleton College, is another local organization hurting financially. Executive Director Holly Schoenbauer reported Project Friendship’s third-biggest fundraiser, the Carleton garage sale, was cancelled this year. That leaves Project Friendship down about $13,000, she said.
“We’re not planning on closing, just crossing our fingers and hoping we can figure it out,” said Schoenbauer. “Project Friendship is too important to close. Kids need mentors more than ever — and not just at-risk kids — every kid deserves a mentor … I don’t know what we’re going to do, but we need to figure it out.”
During stay-at-home orders, Schoenbauer said the program is actually growing. Many children are at home alone and unsupervised, and mentors are stepping up to meet their matches via Zoom to talk, help with homework, and play games. Currently about 350 matches participate in the program, and more referrals are coming in all the time.
As of Thursday, Project Friendship had 39 unique donors contribute through #GiveAtHomeMN. Up to $2,000 will be matched by longtime Project Friendship supporters.
“Any little bit helps,” said Schoenbauer.
The Rice County Historical Society, which normally ramps up for a wide variety of activities and museum tours for school students, is another nonprofit that needed to close its doors to the public. Executive Director Sue Garwood said the spring flea market was cancelled this year, the second half of a family genealogy series was postponed and the RCHS June fundraiser may merge with the October fundraiser.
“This is a time period of blossoming and really exploding activity at the museum here, and of course all of that has come to a halt,” said Garwood. “And we understand, we want everyone to stay healthy.”
Many RCHS volunteers are at retirement age, so Garwood is especially concerned that they’re safe at home. Several of them continue RCHS projects, like updating news archives and restoring antique objects, at their own houses. Met-Con has also reroofed the Historical Society building.
But caring for grounds and exhibits requires funding, and Garwood said the museum needs funding in particular for a project set to open later in the fall: the Tin family. The tin family was formerly located outside Lockerby Sheet Metal and Roofing building in Faribault, and Butch Lockerby donated the set to RCHS for preservation. The metal group consists of a man over 20 feet tall with his wife, baby in a buggy and a dog. Currently, Garwood said the woman is being rebuilt off site and volunteers are cleaning and painting the baby and buggy piece, and dog off site.
“We thought this program through GiveMN was good timing for us, and really an opportunity to be out there with all the other good organizations that are worthy of donations,” said Garwood.