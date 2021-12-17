In Sue Garwood's eyes, Faribault is a community that values its history.
Though not directly involved, the Rice County Historical Society is the organization that benefited from the sale held at the Farmer Seed and Nursery Co. building Dec. 11-12. Garwood, executive director of RCHS, feels grateful and honored that the RCHS is the recipient of the $8,000 raised.
The sale was organized by Matt Leister, member/volunteer with RCHS, along with his partners Gary Meier and Brian Schmidt. The group's main focus was on preserving history. After learning some of the buildings would be taken down, his interest in history prompted him to reach out to Nicole El-Sawaf, of KK&G Properties, to propose his idea.
El-Sawaf said, when KK&G bought the property, the main idea was to renovate it all into storage units. Between the time they originally looked at the building, El-Sawaf noted there was some serious deterioration. Since it would cost too much financially, their game plan had to change, and buildings would need to be demolished.
Discussions were held with the Historical Society to get items documented or taken out and to figure out how to best preserve the pieces of history.
Leister then reached out to El-Sawaf and came up with an idea to sell remaining items and donate the proceeds to the RCHS. Along with the the sale being a good opportunity for them to keep stuff out of the landfill, Leister said it was also a way for the new property owners to give back to the community.
"A lot of developers come in and wouldn't have two thoughts about doing demolitions and trashing everything," said Leister. "Nicole was very open, receptive and thoughtful in preserving what we can. She's gone above and beyond what's required of her to give back to the community to try and show she has passion for saving these old buildings as much as she can."
Garwood, too, feels "deeply impressed" with El-Sawaf and the KK& G company, as they are having to make some pretty hard decisions but still found a way to give back to the community.
"It speaks a lot to their commitment to local history and wanting to be a part of local Faribault," said Garwood.
Personal connections
Together, Leister, Schmidt and Meier handled moving items and getting them ready for the sale. While a majority of the items have already been sold, Leister said they are currently still taking bids on the two greenhouses, walk-in cooler and shade structure until Dec. 20. Anyone interested can reach out at matty425@gmail.com.
The brown bag seed packaging machines were given back to the owner of the company, who flew out from the state of Washington. Leister said that individual also made a large contribution to the $8,000 raised. An individual also bought an early 20th century Clipper Seed Cleaner machine with the intention of donating it to the Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Show.
While there are many people likely sad to see part of the building go, Leister says they should understand KK&G has tried to do as much as they can to preserve what they can. With years of neglect, preserving the whole building just wasn't a viable option, he said.
Garwood added the reason downtown Faribault is so rich and preserved is because those buildings have been invested in and saved by owners over the last 150 years or so. She said those who had been operating the Farmer Seed building beforehand took good care of them, and KK&G is dedicated to saving what can be saved, but it's the time the building was sitting in between both that led to the unfortunate damages.
Leister recalls fond memories shared by the 200-plus individuals who attended the sale, as each had their own personal connection to the building.
"For 130 years, people in this community have been a part of that in numerous ways," he said.
As someone who loves old buildings and large infrastructure, being able to go inside stood out in Leister's experience. Since he's only been inside the retail room, he said he's always been intrigued with the building.
"It's neat to see the way everything was put together with different techniques," said Leister. "To think about all of the people living out their lives in this building and how many lifetimes have gone through there, people who worked their entire lives there that we didn't even know about."
Leister is thankful for all who came out to the sale, and points out the funds received will help preserve Faribault's and Rice County's history in the future.
Garwood added that the funds will be set aside for projects' collections care, along with some projects they have wanted to complete but haven't had financial resources to do. Some of the funds will go towards materials needed to build stands for donated business signs to keep them safe in storage.