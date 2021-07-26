A maskless start to the 2021-22 school year is a greater possibility than it was last year.
On Friday, Superintendent Todd Sesker told KDHL Radio that Faribault Public Schools won’t require masks for staff, teachers and students this fall. The decision to wear masks would instead be left up to individual and parent choice.
While masks are currently not required for the summer by the Minnesota Department of Health Faribault Public Schools Health and Safety Manager Haley Storms said “there is always a chance” a mandate could return.
“I would say by the end of next month we’ll have more of an idea of what the state is requiring; hopefully nothing at all,” Storms said.
In response to Sesker’s announcement, Storms said, “I assume he’s speaking about our current policy. But things always change, so it could not cover what our requirements would be for the fall.”
However, Storms doesn’t believe Sesker spoke prematurely.
“I think because it’s our current policy, it was safe to assume that’s what it will be going forward,” she said.
About a week or two before school ended in the spring is when Storms noticed a strong decrease in COVID-19 cases within the schools. She attributes this to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and strongly encourages parents and individuals who are eligible but who haven’t yet done so to get vaccinated before the school year begins.
“As I emphasized on KDHL, as long as people are getting vaccinated we will be fine,” Sesker said. “If people refuse to get vaccinated, we can’t guarantee we won’t need masks. So please, please, please get your vaccine.”
Currently, the 14-day case rate of Rice County is 2.4 per 10,000, according to Lyndsey Reece, Rice County child and teen checkup coordinator. That’s a huge drop from last November, when the 14-day case rate was 217 per 10,000.
Tracy Ackman-Shaw, Rice County Public Health emergency preparedness coordinator said Rice County Public Health will be following the MDH recommendations, which haven’t yet been released for fall. Part of that recommendation as of now is to allow schools to make their own decisions on mask requirements, she said.
“Public Health will continue to promote vaccinations, hand washing, stay home if you feel sick, wear a mask if you haven’t been vaccinated, so that would be provided for in the schools as well,” Ackman-Shaw said. “We want to make sure people are doing safe practices to help prevent the spreading.”
As the students prepare to go back to school, Rice County Public Health wants to be sure area residents are aware it offers vaccine clinics 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Thursday. The clinic is open to first-time patients and those who received only their first vaccine dose, Ackman-Shaw said.
Two Rice County Public Health employees keep in regular contact with the schools’ incident command team regarding matters relating to COVID-19. These meetings give Reece and Rice County Public Health Clinic and Community Supervisor Sara Coulter a chance to share data and resources with the schools.
Reece said those interactions entailed weekly school calls at the beginning of the pandemic, but meetings have dwindled to monthly engagements. If there becomes a higher need, she said the frequency of those meetings will pick up again.
“As of right now, [wearing masks in schools is] just recommendations,” Reece said. “Best practice is what’s recommended, but we’re not here to enforce those rules.”
If a mask mandate happens again, Reece said Public Health would enforce that and help school districts communicate with families as needed.
“I think it’s important for the community to know that the schools have been working really hard to make the best decisions,” Reece said. “And decisions can change at any point in time because viruses are unknown. But they do communicate to make the best decisions for their community members.”