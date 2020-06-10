More than two years after the discussion was largely shelved after the intervention from one of the city’s largest employers, a request from an 11-year-old boy has divided Faribault’s City Council and reignited a controversial issue.
After being told by a city inspector that he could not keep chickens within city limits, Zach Klecker emailed the City Council to ask for a reprieve. Klecker attended Tuesday night’s council meeting, with his mother Kathy reading his statement to the council.
While Klecker has managed to arrange for his six chickens to be kept at a family friend’s farm outside of city limits, he expressed hopes that a change in city ordinance could enable that move to be only temporary.
Several Faribault City Council members expressed support for Klecker’s cause. Councilor Jonathan Wood visited the chicken coop and said he was impressed with how well designed and maintained the Klecker’s arrangement is.
“I don't think they could have done a better job,” he said. “They had a really nice chicken coop, very well maintained, with a 15-20 square-foot area for the chickens to run around.”
With no rooster to crow at the crack of dawn, the Kleckers say their animals are well behaved and don’t cause a racket. Yet under the city established ordinance, they are prohibited from owning chickens.
In addition to Wood, Councilors Peter van Sluis and Elizabeth Cap expressed interest in discussing the issue further. Should four councilors ask for a fuller discussion at next week’s meeting, the council could begin talking about what an ordinance allowing urban chickens might look like.
Mayor Kevin Voracek was much more skeptical, though he said it has nothing to do with the Kleckers. He said he’s also seen their coop, and has no doubt that the Kleckers are taking excellent care of their chickens.
“It’s unfortunate that this happened to this young gentleman but city codes are there for a reason,” he said. “It looks like a very nice well kept coop, but it’s still against the law.”
Three years ago, the city’s Planning Commission voted to recommend allowing city residents to have bees and goats inside city limits. However, the commission declined to recommend allowing chickens, due to concern that it could lead to the spread of avian flu.
A majority of councilors voted to override that decision, asking the Planning Commission to draw up a potential ordinance to allow urban chickens. That ordinance would have placed strict regulations on chickens to limit the spread of disease and avoid bothering neighbors. Ultimately, the council rejected the proposed ordinance. Voracek said the council’s concerns were twofold. First, implementing the proposed regulatory framework could have required more use of city resources than the city was willing to expend.
In addition, councilors came around to the commission’s aforementioned fear that the change could spark a bird flu outbreak. Supporters of urban chickens insisted that as long as the chickens were well controlled, risk would be minimal, but the council was unmoved.
With the staunch opposition of Jennie-O Turkey Store, the proposal was defeated. Councilor van Sluis, while supportive of reopening the discussion, acknowledged that without Jennie-O’s acquiescence, an ordinance would not likely pass.
In 2016, the avian, or bird flu, had affected 108 farm operations in 23 Minnesota counties and prompting the killing of over 9 million turkeys. More than 225 workers at Faribault's Jennie-O , were furloughed, and county and state fairs disallows birds from its celebrations that year.
However, Wood and van Sluis said they’re still optimistic that some sort of resolution could pass. Wood noted that even major cities such as Minneapolis and St. Paul allow residents to have chickens on their property.
Wood said he believes the key is to put together a simple but clear permitting process to address concerns. He said his support for allowing chickens in the city is rooted in a general belief that government should limit its interference in people's personal lives
“I’m all about empowering our residents,” Wood said. “Let’s make sure we’re not infringing on anyone’s right to happiness.”