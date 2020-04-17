Growing up on a dairy farm in rural Faribault and attending a two-room country school in Cannon City, Bob Dettmer probably never imagined he would someday transition from being Mr. Dettmer the teacher to coach Dettmer to Robert Dettmer Chief Warrant Officer 4 in the United States Army Reserves to the Honorable Robert Dettmer, Minnesota House of Representatives, all while experiencing expanding roles as husband, father and grandfather.
Teacher: Following graduation from FSHS in 1969, Dettmer attended Bemidji State College, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education. He later received a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the College of St. Thomas. Dettmer’s entire 34-year teaching career was spent in Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Wrestling coach: As head wrestling coach at Forest Lake from 1975-2007, coach Dettmer accumulated a 399-144-2 record, ranking 25th out of 340 MN high school wrestling coaches. At the state level, Dettmer coached 15 individual champions, 64 individual winners, 115 individual participants, plus, one fourth, one fifth and one team championship. Dettmer, a three-time All American standout who completed his collegiate career with a 90-10 record, was also a Minnesota Greco-Roman Champion and an NAIA National Wrestling Champion.
Dettmer was named both the FSHS and Bemidji State College Athlete of the Year. His name appears in the Faribault Sports Hall of Fame, as well as in six other halls. Coach Dettmer served as the MN AAU Cultural Exchange Wrestling Team Coach to Turkey, and coached the 1994 MN vs WI All-Star Team.
Veteran: With the philosophy that “…peace is best maintained through a strong national defense,” Dettmer devoted 25 years to the United States Army Reserves. He received leadership and technical training which resulted in becoming both an Army Master Fitness Trainer and a teacher of various military courses. In 2001, Dettmer was called into active duty to support Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and in Kuwait.
Upon his retirement in 2011, Chief Warrant Officer (CW4) Dettmer received the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service to the United States while serving as Senior Intelligence Technician within the Military Readiness Command. This medal was added to a dozen previously awarded laurels.
Minnesota State Legislator: Nominator and FSHS classmate, Nancy Homeier, described Dettmer as “a leader with a servant’s heart” and “the only politician I would trust.” Since Jan. 1, 2007, Minnesota District 39A has been served by Rep. Dettmer. His current committee assignments include Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Division, Education Finance Division and Labor.
Dettmer chairs the Military Action Group and the Childhood Obesity Working Group. Thus far, in the 2019-20 Legislative Session, Rep. Dettmer has authored over 30 bills and co-authored nearly 200.
Family Man: Dettmer has been married to Colleen since 1972, and, together, they continue to seek purposeful ways to serve their Lord and Savior. Dettmer acknowledges, “The foundation for my life has been my faith.” The Dettmers have three married children and eight grandchildren. Dettmer’s twin sons followed him into the military, and his daughter graduated from Bethel University.
This Faribault graduate has impressively made his mark in multiple arenas as a teacher, coach, veteran, legislator and family man. Dettmer is grateful for “support from family, friends, teachers and coaches, along with the loving guidance from my parents.”