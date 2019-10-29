This Halloween, Faribault will have no shortage of community events promising to provide a good time for little ones in search of holiday treats.
Divine Mercy Catholic School and Bethlehem Academy have once again teamed up to host Trunk or Treat. Completely free and open to the public, the event will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the schools’ parking lots. The annual event has quickly become one of the most popular in the city, drawing more than 1,000 kids each year it’s been held.
Besides candy for the little ones, free hot dogs will be provided along with an opportunity to decorate some of the trunks in a Halloween theme. Members of Faribault’s Police Department, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and the Faribault Fire Department are also likely to be on hand to interact with the children.
Though the weather doesn’t seem likely to be an issue this year, Trunk or Treat will be held rain or shine, with the event moving into the gym in case of inclement weather. Bethlehem Academy’s Kris Sauer said the schools started the event as a way to give back to the community.
BA’s student organizations typically provide candy, and have been joined in recent years by volunteers and local businesses. Those interested in donating candy to the event can drop it off in either school’s office.
“(Trunk or Treat) provides a great way for kids in our community and neighborhood to trick or treat in a safe environment,” Sauer said.
At the mall
The Faribo West Mall will be hosting a similar event of its own, with 20 stores in and near the mall participating in its annual Trick or Treating event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mall Events Manager Laura Sterling said that the Mall has hosted some sort of Halloween event for as long as it’s been in existence. In the past, the mall has often held a costume contest to go along with the Trick or Treating.
Sterling said that though this year’s Halloween festivities won’t include the contest, fans of the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus," starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler, will have plenty to cheer about. Free showings of the Disney produced cult classic will be held at 2:30 and again at 4, with free popcorn to boot.
Sterling said that the event often draws 200-300 children, with even more coming if the weather is less than pleasant. Touting the addition of several new businesses to the mall, Sterling encouraged families to stop in and see what’s changed.
“We’re looking forward to a lot of people coming through,” she said. “We have very few open spaces right now, and it probably looks a lot different than when they were here last.”
Two for one
Pleasant Manor Nursing Home at 27 Brand Ave., hosts a Trunk or Treat of its own. Pleasant Manor’s Amber Tesch said that the care facility’s residents are looking forward to greeting children and handing out candy from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Trunk or Treat will be held outside of the nursing home. Other activities will include a photo booth, a costume contest and face painting. Faribault Fire Department firefighters will also stop by, giving little ones the chance to check out a fire truck.
Tesch said that the nursing home has generally done something for Halloween in the past, but this is the first time they’ve done the Trunk or Treat. The nursing home is always on the lookout for ways to bring joy to residents, and Pleasant Manor hopes that a large turnout of children for Trick or Treating will do just that.