After just three meetings, the Faribault City Council’s bike lanes committee has come to an abrupt end, leaving a big agenda for Public Works Director Mark DuChene, and Parks & Recreation Director Paul Peanasky to implement.
Created on May 12 after councilors expressed support for it at the prior week’s work session, the ad hoc committee had, as noted by City Administrator Tim Murray, an unusually broad purview and major ambitions.
“I think the issues have been brought up," Murray said, "… but we can’t do all of these things because of budgetary constraints and jurisdictional issues as well.”
Including Mayor Kevin Voracek, Councilors Janna Viscomi and Elizabeth Cap, and city staff, the committee was tasked with turning the ambitious vision of a more walkable and bikable city laid out in the city’s Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan into concrete policy.
Now, with the year close to its end and Cap in her final days as a councilor, the committee met for its final time for a debrief, reviewing a memo from DuChene that attempted to synthesize issues raised into an actionable plan. DuChene’s six-point memo focused on improving the city’s trail infrastructure, and included numerous projects already included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Among the most discussed was the intersection of Seventh Street NW and Lincoln Avenue. Close to Lincoln Elementary School and Lincoln Park, that heavily traveled intersection is currently only controlled by a two-way stop and has been identified as a sore spot of the city’s infrastructure network for years.
For bicyclists attempting to get from the east side of town to the west, the intersection is particularly important because Sixth St, an otherwise helpful east-west thoroughfare, ends one block away from Lincoln Elementary. In 2018, the city conducted a traffic study at the intersection which concluded a four-way stop was not warranted. Due to the heavy traffic on Seventh Street, a stop could cause major backups with impacts felt at the traffic light at Seventh and Lyndale.
With councilors again raising the issue, another traffic study will take place at the site this spring. DuChene expressed continued skepticism of the for a potential four-way stop, though the Seventh Street reconstruction project slated for 2030 could potentially change the city’s considerations.
Duchene was more receptive to Cap’s idea of installing a motion-detected flashing light at the intersection, stopping motorists when a person or bicyclist wants to cross though that could cost up to $40,000.
The Seventh and Lincoln intersection is also one block from the city’s only on-street designated bicycle route, along Hulett Avenue. DuChene said that a potential trail connection over school property could make sense and he would work to negotiate it.
DuChene also highlighted the current CIP’s biggest trail project, a trail on the east side of Lyndale scheduled for installation bit by bit over the next five years. It would connect Sakatah State Trail to east-west thoroughfares leading to downtown.
A connection between downtown/Teepee Tonka Park and River Bend Nature Center is likely to continue, with the city working with Union Pacific Railroad to negotiate a trail extension and railroad crossing.
For Cap and Viscomi, the lack of a clear and safe path to River Bend exemplifies the broader issues. They said those won’t be addressed just by adding routes, but by dramatically improving signage.
The work of installing signage was turned over to the Parks & Rec Advisory Board. Director Peanasky said that board will address the topic in the new year.
Peanasky said that the signs would be strategically located in order to help bicyclists find their way around town. The city has also engaged its GIS coordinator to create interactive maps which could show bicyclists the city’s route map on their phone and where they are within it.
With the city’s trail budget limited, Viscomi said that increasing signage could prove more practical. Right now, she said, that visitors often find themselves hopelessly confused.
“The only reason we know where to go is because we know this town,” she added.
Even though it identified priorities, Viscomi and Cap were disappointed that the committee was ending. Viscomi said that the city is nowhere close to a real solution and needs to continue to focus on dealing with the problem.
“There’s so much work that needs to be done that the few times we meet is not going to fully address this issue,” she said. “The level that I would love it to be and the level we’ve got it now are two different points.”