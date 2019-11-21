The Commission on Judicial Selection announced Thursday that a judgeship vacancy is occurring in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable John T. Cajacob and will be chambered at Faribault in Rice County.
Cajacob, who obtained his bachelor’s from the University of Minnesota and his law degree from William Mitchell College of Law, was appointed in July 2010 by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. He was elected in 2012, and re-elected in 2018. His current term expires in January 2025. Prior to to becoming a judge, Cajacob was in private practice.
The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. The following qualities will be considered for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The application process is now open for this vacancy.
An individual wishing to apply may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, Judicial Appointments Coordinator, via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. Application materials are due by close of business Dec. 12 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled to be held Dec. 30.