Though construction isn’t likely to start for several more years, the city of Faribault is moving ahead with plans to install a roundabout on the north end of the city.
The roundabout was recommended as the best option for the intersection of 30th Street NW and Hwy. 3 by a traffic study completed last year by Burnsville-based engineering and design firm Stonebrooke. Conducted in partnership with the city and Minnesota Department of Transportation, the traffic study was intended to find the best possible long term design for the intersection, balancing safety and traffic flow concerns.
Hwy. 3 plays an outsize role in connecting industrial park workers with residential areas in Faribault as well as Northfield. However, despite its importance and the relatively limited visibility, the report found crashes at the site to be below state average.
Still, the intersection is expected to grow in traffic volume as Faribault’s northern industrial park continues to grow. According to the report, traffic volume averaged 8,900 cars per day on the south leg, 7,500 on the north leg and 2,300 on the west leg.
In addition to the status quo, which allows for continuous flow of traffic on Hwy. 3 while forcing drivers on 30th Street to stop, three alternatives were examined: a four-way way stop, a stoplight or a roundabout.
The traffic study suggested that strictly in regard to safety concerns, the current design fares the best. Even in 2038, when traffic will be dramatically increased, it leads to just 1.2 projected crashes per year, compared to 1.5 for the next safest alternative examined, the roundabout.
However, the roundabout performed the best in nearly all other aspects. By reducing the number of conflict points from 32 to 8, slowing down traffic and virtually eliminating the risk of right-angle crashes, the roundabout would significantly decrease crash severity. In addition, the roundabout would provide much needed improvement to traffic flow for motorists attempting to get onto or off of 30th Street. Under the current arrangement, such motorists could find themselves facing increasingly frustrating delays.
Roundabouts may be underappreciated by many U.S. drivers, but they've long been popular with traffic engineers looking at the most efficient and safe way to move people. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that where it's installed roundabouts, it's seen an 86 percent decrease in fatal crashes, 83 percent decrease in life-altering injury crashes and a 42 percent fall in the injury crash rate.
Roundabouts are particularly well suited for handling large amounts of traffic while minimizing stoppages and delays. They offer the opportunity for aesthetic appeal and even significant environmental benefits, reducing idling and associated fuel consumption by 30% or more.
Flow of traffic
At its May 26 meeting, the City Council approved another contract with Stonebrooke for further evaluation, conceptual layout and official roadway mapping. The cost, which comes in at just under $7,000, will be funded by the city’s street improvement fund.
In total, the city has secured more than $1.3 million in federal and state grant funds to cover project costs. The city's Director of Engineering, Mark DuChene, said he expects the total cost of the project to come in at just over $2 million.
A kickoff meeting will take place July 16, with the processes covered under the current contract taking nearly two years. Bids are scheduled to be advertised in summer of 2022, with construction scheduled for 2023 under the city’s current Capital Improvement Plan.
Improving traffic flow is expected to become more important because the city has plans for the immediate area. City Planner Dave Wanberg said that First Avenue NW, which currently ends in a dead end, is likely to be extended and hooked up to the roundabout.
The extension of First Avenue will hook into the first block of the city’s long discussed East View Drive. The Council green lighted that plan in March, though the timeline is still unclear. Once complete, the ring road will connect the intersection with Highway 60.
Crossing the Faribault Foods Spray former fields, Cannon River and railroad bed, the route approved by the Council sits mostly within city limits, though a small portion is currently located in Cannon City Township. After crossing the spray fields and river, the road would maneuver around several nature conservancy districts before reaching a platted development. Given the current city zoning map, the route wouldn’t likely cover business or industrial areas.
The city hasn’t yet purchased the land for East View Drive, though it controls enough land to install the roundabout. However, councilors officially designated the future road on the city map, preventing the city from approving development along the route.
The former spray fields were also discussed favorably by the council as a potential site for a mobile home development in January. Thanks to improved technology at its new plant, Faribault Foods no longer needs the site and is looking to sell.
The site is about 35 acres, though a significant portion of it sits in the floodplain. At the time, Wanberg told the council land sitting in the floodplain would need to be designated green space, there would still be ample room for development.