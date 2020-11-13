This week, Faribault Police are looking for Jonathan Ferris, 34. He is the subject of a warrant for failing to appear on charges of carrying a weapon in public and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Ferris is 5’10” tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.
They're also looking for Rosendo Luna, 24. He is the subject of a probation violation warrant related to a conviction for 5th-degree controlled substances. Luna is 5’11” tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.