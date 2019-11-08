Ackman-Shaw a Project Prevention Champion

Tracy Ackman-Shaw, left, was honored Tuesday by Katie Reed, Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition coordinator, right, as a Project Prevention Champion for her work in helping prevent and reduce youth smoking and vaping. Ackman-Shaw, a public health educator for Rice County, has worked to education adults and teens about the dangers of smoking and vaping, holding several community gatherings to spread the facts. "It's a great honor to be rewarded for something I dearly love," she said. Also pictured is Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst. (Suzanne Rook/Faribault Daily News)
Load comments