Ask cast members what the audience will enjoy most about the Paradise Community Theater production of “Newsies,” and they say, “All of it.”
A love story loosely based on a true story, “Newsies” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Paradise Center for the Arts with six additional performances following.
Director Jon Terrill, who previously directed the Paradise Community Theater production of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” wanted to take on “Newsies” even before it became a Broadway musical. After Chanhassen Dinner Theatre closed its production, Terrill acquired the rights for the Paradise Theater show.
Terrill described “Newsies” as a dancing and singing show with acting in between, a contrast from many classic musicals that lead with the acting and follow with singing. Based on the 1992 Disney film, “Newsies” follows a band of homeless newsboys living in 1899 New York. Conditions are rough, especially after publisher Joseph Pulitzer raises the cost of newspapers, so the newsboys band together to fight for their rights.
Nate Chesney, of Owatonna, plays the charismatic Jack Kelly, a young adult newsboy determined to take a stand.
“He thinks of himself as the leader of the newsboys, thinks others are under his wing of protection,” said Chesney of Jack Kelly.
Chesney isn’t a teenager like his character, but he said his personality fits the bill. “Newsies” pushes him more as a vocalist since the songs are more difficult than anything he’s done previously.
“It’s a fun show, and I like the story it tells, the lesson of sticking up for one another,” said Chesney. “… It strives to drive home that idea of togetherness.”
Rian Cloutier, of Faribault, a freshman at Medford High School, provides a sense of comic relief in his first Paradise role of the outgoing and upbeat Crutchy. Walking with a crutch the entire production, and making it look natural, presents a challenge to Cloutier. But he prefers his crutch to the intense dancing expected of the other newsboys.
Jason Meyer, of Owatonna, formerly of Faribault, said the dancing is what pushes him out of his acting comfort zone in “Newsies.” Meyer plays Davy, the “brains behind the strike.”
While the newsboys plot their rally, “Newsies” also follows female lead Katherine the reporter, played by Kenna Damitz, of Owatonna.
“She’s very much an early feminist, young and ready to take on the world,” said Damitz of Katherine, her first romantic lead.
More accustomed to taking on roles that fit under the umbrella of mothers, old women and villains, if not chorus members, Damitz said landing the role of Katherine was “a huge shock.”
“It’s a role I’ve wanted to play for years,” said Damitz.
One of the biggest challenges for Damitz in “Newsies” is singing the song “Watch What Happens,” not only because it isn’t written for an alto voice like her own, but also because it mimics the fast typing of a typewriter. The true test for her is to sing all the words fast enough and enunciate them so the audience understands.
From the first day of rehearsal, Damitz said actors were ready and willing to learn the songs and dances and push themselves to the limits. She hopes audiences fall in love with the characters just as the cast has.
“I have never been a part of anything so ambitious,” said Damitz. “… It’s getting so strong. I think the audience will be dazzled.”