A local family will take center stage Thursday as part of the 11@7 concert series in Central Park in Owatonna.
The Benson Family Singers, a family musical group of seven from Faribault, will bring their vocal talent and instrumental skills to the stage. Pete and Rachelle Benson will be joined by their four sons David, Aaron, Luke, Paul, and daughter Keziah to entertain a crowd with their gospel, bluegrass and barbershop-style music.
The family specializes in a cappella harmonies and often play a variety of instruments such as the guitar, banjo, bass, violin and mandolin.
Pete is a music teacher, having played music throughout his high school and college journey. He grew up participating in barbershop quartet music and has directed a big barbershop chorus in the Twin Cities. It wouldn’t take long before the musically inclined couple would involve their kids with their musical performances. The two older sons, David and Aaron, would join their parents to perform in a barbershop quartet.
About 12 years ago the family found themselves at a family bluegrass festival at Lake Itasca, Pete said. While their attendance to the festival wasn’t initially planned they came away from the event inspired to start their own band. A year or so later the family returned to the festival to do an a cappella performance on a side stage. Festival organizers took note of their performance and asked them to return, but this time on the main stage.
“We thought we better learn some bluegrass and so then we kind of adapted and over time, learned some bluegrass instruments: banjo, guitar, mandolin, violin,” Pete said.
Since then the Bensons have traveled and toured for various shows, festivals, fairs and churches, across the country. At one point they were singing about 60 times per year, today the Benson family now has multiple albums available on their website.
Pete recalls touring in early 2020 in Arizona, Texas and Florida, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to their performances. Fortunately, things have started to pick back up again. But some of the older kids are branching out and entering the workforce, so there is less flexibility when it comes to touring, he noted.
Pete and Rachelle grew up providing musical entertainment and have learned the ins and outs of performing. When asked if the family experiences stage fright during their shows, Pete said that it isn’t an issue.
“When we started with the kids and they were little enough that they didn't even know that they were supposed to get stage fright,” Pete said. “We always talk about one of our first shows, we were in the dressing room, getting ready to go on and they're throwing a ball around and they don't have any idea,” he said.
While gospel is a staple in their musical work, the Bensons also focus on entertainment and playing music that others can relate to and will enjoy. Singing as a family has allowed the Bensons to grow closer together. Pete recalls spending 80 days with the family in the RV bonding and learning to share space and time with each other.
More recently, two of the boys have started creating videos to go along with the Bensons’ musical work. They’ve created tour vlogs and have even started writing their own musical parodies, including a coronavirus themed parody that went viral.
“They ended up getting on this national radio show to talk about it and this was like back in March of 2020,” Pete said, adding that they have really taken an initiative to get their voices out on different platforms.
Pete says the upcoming 11@7 concert performance will be a great opportunity to gather the family and enjoy some entertainment.