Even with about a week to go before Election Day, area GOP leaders say they don't expect U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis' time off the campaign trail to negatively affect his chances at the polls.
Lewis was rushed to the hospital Monday morning with severe abdominal pain and underwent emergency surgery.
"Following tests and examination, doctors determined that he is suffering from a severe internal hernia, a diagnosis which they indicated is life-threatening if not treated quickly," his campaign manager Tom Szymanski said in a statement.
By 1:30 p.m. Monday, Lewis' campaign announced the surgery was successful and minimally invasive. He is anticipated to be released in the next couple of days.
Lewis is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who tweeted on Monday morning that she and her husband wish Lewis "a successful surgery and a speedy recovery."
Despite being removed from the campaign trail several times throughout October for possible exposure to COVID-19, the Rice County Republicans feel confident that his win is already secured for the area.
"Personally, I think he's a great person and I'm sorry that he can't get out and campaign, I feel badly about that," Rice County Republican Chair Kathy Dodds said. "But I think he's drawn a very clear line between himself and Tina Smith, so I don't think it's really going to hurt him the campaign."
Dodds feels Lewis is sure to win Rice County because he's made himself easily accessible to constituents in the area. In June, Dodds hosted a "Pizza and Politics" event at her home where Lewis interacted with 70 people for several hours as a part of his campaign.
"People remember him from the radio and that he's straightforward and speaks his mind, we appreciate that about him," Dodds said, adding that she doesn't feel any of his time off the campaign trail negatively impacted his run for the Senate seat. "For a lot of us, we didn't even realize he was out of the picture."
In Steele County, Republican Party leaders also feeling confident about Lewis' campaign efforts thus far despite his health obstacle.
"You never really know until the numbers are in, but I certainly think he's going to do really well here," said Pam Seaser, co-chair of the Steele County Republicans. "Steele County is known for being a stronghold for Republicans and conservatives. He has spent the time here that he has needed to, but also he needs to go to places across the state that could possibly be on the fence yet."
Seaser said she is specifically impressed with how transparent the former congressman has been throughout his campaign, including informing the public of his surgery on Monday. She added that she has no concerns that Lewis will continue with his transparency leading up to Election Day Nov. 3.
Lewis represented Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House from 2017-19. The district covers the south Twin Cities metro area and contains all of Scott, Dakota, Goodhue and Wabasha counties. It also contains part of southern Washington County and a portion of northern and eastern Rice County, including the city of Northfield.
In the last month, Lewis' health while on the campaign trail has made the news in relation to COVID-19. In a one-week time span, the candidate had come into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the second individual was not identified by the campaign for privacy reasons, Lewis' first self-quarantine following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump days after Lewis had greeted the president at the airport in Minneapolis.