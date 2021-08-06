Music, food and a connection with nature are all a part of what the River Bend Nature Center (RBNC) in Faribault wishes to share with people of southern Minnesota.
With fall on the horizon, the RBNC is set to hold its annual Ramble, the largest fundraising event that the non-profit group runs, Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20 with tickets available for $75.
"Ramble is the largest fundraiser of the year and an event that has been run for nearly 40-years, since the nature center began operations." said RBNC Executive Director Breanna Wheeler."
The main event for this year's ramble is dinner and auction which will be held at The Inn at Shattuck Friday night with social time beginning at 5:30 p.m.
A key to this year's ramble is to provide options for people to participate in whatever way works best for them. "We want to offer something for everybody at whatever comfort level they have." said Wheeler. "With the website options and silent auction items available it isn't necessary to attend the event in person. Also, if you buy tickets to the event you can pick up your dinner at The Inn at Shattuck and take it home if you prefer."
The online program as well as auction items are available to view at rbnc.cbo.io and the ability to participate in the auction online allows for individuals who cannot attend in person, to still take part.
The auction and dinner are not the only events that will take place throughout the week. Monday and Tuesday, individuals who purchase a ticket will be able to schedule times to walk or ride with a naturalist through the RBNC for an hour.
Wednesday night there will be a campfire trivia event with smore making and Thursday sees Jivin' Ivan and the Kings of Swing perform in association with the Faribault parks department summer concert series.
"What I'd want to say to the community is thank you. People often say what a treasure it is to have the nature center in the community." Said Wheeler. "What is really special for us is how great it is to have the community support. It’s a rarity as most nature conservatories are affiliated with a city or county, but we at the RBNC are supported entirely by the community."
Wheeler also encourages interested parties to keep an eye on the RBNC's social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram for additional information regarding auction items or announcements regarding the event.
With many ways to participate and a variety of activities, there is something for everybody who is interested in supporting the RBNC.