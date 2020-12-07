A Wisconsin man with multiple felony convictions who allegedly illegally possessed a loaded gun during a traffic stop last week on Interstate 35 is charged with multiple felonies.
Floyd Franklin Couch Jr., 37, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is charged in Rice County District Court with possessing a firearm as a felon convicted of a crime of violence, felony fifth-degree fentanyl possession, one gross misdemeanor count of possessing a pistol without a permit in a public place, and driving while intoxicated.
Court documents state Couch was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol Dec. 2 on the northbound lanes of I-35, when he saw a sedan traveling in the same direction head over the centerline. The deputy reportedly initiated a traffic stop and could smell an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle. Couch allegedly offered conflicting accounts of where he was driving to and did not have a valid driver’s license. Couch’s license was suspended at the time of the incident.
Court documents state Couch showed numerous signs of impairment during testing. A preliminary breath test reportedly showed his blood alcohol content to be slightly above the legal limit.
A Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force agent reportedly found a baggie Couch possessed to contain 0.45 grams of the powerful substance fentanyl. Court documents state deputies found a semi-automatic handgun, with a hollow point round of ammunition in the chamber and nine additional rounds in the magazine.
“The deputy returned to his squad and began applying for a search warrant,” court documents state. “While typing the search warrant, (Couch) began making vague threats upon the deputy. (Couch) stated he was a Blood (gang member) and that he was going to pay the deputy a visit when he got out. The deputy perceived these statements as threats on the officer’s safety and well-being.”
Couch has numerous convictions on his record, including for controlled substance crimes in June 2010 and September 2013, in Iowa. Couch was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in July 2004 and November 2018 in Cook County, Illinois, and robbery in April 2006 in the same county.
Judge Christine Long set conditional bail for Long at $75,000 Thursday. As of Monday morning, he was in custody in Rice County.