The beginning of quarantine was the worst, even though we only had a tiny number of cases a day. Here in Tbilisi, the lockdown came down like a hammer, everything closed down, everyone was locked inside.
In one day the highways were made silent and the sidewalks were empty. People were scared, no one knew what was going on and everyone was new to it, and in a way that was interesting, new, and dare I say exciting. Remember, we didn’t have many cases then.
By the summer, what little virus we had died out completely and people were sick of being locked up in their houses, and so we all broke out. Then after summer ended and as it got colder the cases started adding up, suddenly things got scary. All schools and indoor spaces were closed, and my family stayed inside - a world of five people. I was able to meet up with a few of my closest friends (outside with masks), but that was it, everything else was through Zoom.
By the end of fall we had over 3,000 cases here in this small country of Georgia, we reached 5,000 in December, and then it finally started decreasing by January.
I can't tell if this has mentally affected all kids and teenagers as it has me, but I have to assume it has. Seems to me, we have all lost social skills, have become more awkward and isolated around people. Even worse, we’ve become used to being 100% digital kids. To be alone physically, while surrounded with friends online. Now it's wake up, open laptop, close laptop, go to sleep.
Luckily, as cases have died down, our country has taken the risk to reopen the schools. We started by going to school for a very short day once a week. Then it doubled. After spring break, they’ll be adding an additional day and making each a bit longer. Hopefully, we’ll go to school regularly, and things will go back to normal soon. Hopefully my friends and I will go “back to normal” again as well.
This virus has caused so much horror and misery in this world. A 14-year-old's opinion on life during this time in Georgia is pretty irrelevant, but in all honesty, this has definitely made me appreciate my normal life and normal things. The simplest things like walks, taking the bus to school or the cinema have become distant memories. Everyone seems to have changed at least a little over this miserable course of time. I've probably become more reserved and isolated, but it doesn't really bother me. But not being bothered is what bothers me.
Hopefully, this nightmare will be over soon. Apparently, by the end of May there will be enough vaccines for everyone in the U.S., which means we can come to the U.S. for summer vacation. I'm hoping, in the middle of the summer, all the countries in the world will be getting large amounts of the vaccines, and that will even get to Georgia by the end of summer. Maybe by next year, people will be regularly vaccinated and we will have a close to normal life.