Staff at the local hospitals is serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just like in any war, the battle is taking its toll on the soldiers.
Dave Albrecht, president of the Owatonna Hospital and District One in Faribault, said that now, more than ever, community support has been the glue keeping his staff at the two Allina Health facilities together.
“At this point the community support has been just tremendous,” Albrecht said. “It’s very important and very encouraging to our employees who are all going through a lot of emotional anxiety with this situation.”
In the last month, donations have poured into the two hospitals from a variety of businesses, organizations and individuals in their respective communities. Donations have ranged from Girl Scout cookies to plants to meals from local restaurants, but Albrecht said nothing has been more impactful than the donations of personal protective equipment – or PPE.
“Nationally these items are in short supply,” Albrecht said, listing masks and gloves as some of the most limited supplies. “Right now we are working in a heavy mode of conserving our PPE, which is why the cloth masks that have been donated are so important and why we really appreciate them, especially the home-sewn ones.”
According to Albrecht, the use of cloth masks that have been donated to the two hospitals has allowed the staff to further conserve their surgical and N95 masks. Specifically, Albrecht said that administrative staff – including himself – and other hospital personnel who have little or no direct contact with patients use the cloth masks to ensure there are more protective masks for those experiencing potential exposure. Visitors are also able to utilize the cloth masks, though Albrecht said visitors have been drastically reduced and limited to new fathers. Non-COVID patients who aren’t currently being tested also are able to use the cloth masks.
“These masks are not worn to protect the person wearing it – they won’t be able to do that,” Albrecht said. “But it does prevent the person wearing it from spreading anything that they may be carrying. Everyone, including Public Health (officials), is emphasizing the importance of these masks in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
Aside from cloth masks, Albrecht said that the donation of face shields and googles has also been beneficial in conserving the N95 masks. Local businesses and organizations – such as Shattuck St. Mary’s School and a collaboration of businesses in Owatonna – have produced face shields to donate to the hospitals.
“It is always important to support our hospitals,” said Bob Ayers, owner of FoamCraft Packaging in Owatonna and part of collaboration of local businesses that produced face masks for local health care workers. “They’re kind of on an island right now, so anything we can do to keep up their morale and let them know that we are here for them we’re going to do.”
Ayers partnered with team members from Viracon, Poly Plastics, Cindy’s Tailoring and Mineral Springs Brewery to produce 61 face shields that were donated to Owatonna Hospital earlier this week. According to Seth Madole with Viracon, the group plans to donate shields to the Northfield Hospital and the Steele County Health Alliance in the upcoming weeks.
“It’s the least we can do in terms of people willing to take the risks to be on the front lines to protect our communities from this unprecedented time,” Madole said. “Anything we can do to help their morale and energy levels to keep them going is critical.”
Madole also made note that the community of 3-D printers in the area have been crucial to the efforts in making the face shields, noting that about 18 individuals and organizations that have access to 3-D printing have been helping produce the parts necessary for the shields to fit the face.
When PPE of any kind of donated to an Allina Health hospital, Albrecht said that they are sent to the metro area for sorting and cleaning. The masks are then re-deployed back to the various markets and where they are most needed throughout the Allina chain.
“It’s a nationwide shortage of PPE, so we have to conserve now because nobody really knows what this surge is going to bring and what we’re going to need then,” Albrecht said. “But knowing that there is community support and the number of instances where businesses and people in the community have offered support, just knowing that the community has our back is comforting.”
Ayers and Madole both agreed that supporting the hospital staff is a top priority, adding that they will continue to do all they can to help in whatever ways they can.
“I encourage everybody who has the ability to step up to do so,” Madole said. “Find a way to help, even if it’s just sending a positive message to those serving on the front lines and who are always there to help us.”
Albrecht noted that even those who are unable to help in the form of a physical donation can still contribute greatly to the health care industry’s battle against COVID-19: by staying home.
“This is a time where there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety in the world,” Albrecht said. “Being a part of the solution – whether it is from a donation stand point or by just staying home – everyone is making a difference.”