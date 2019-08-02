August is Vaccination Awareness Month, and the Rice County Department of Public Health is strongly encouraging people to make sure they are caught up on their latest vaccinations.
According to the World Health organization, vaccines save 2 to 3 million lives a year, and could save an additional 1.5 million lives if vaccination rates increase. Recent outbreaks of the deadly Hepatitis A virus, which infected 11 Minnesotans in early June, underscore the importance of receiving vaccinations.
Measles is another potentially lethal illness which is becoming an increasing public health concern. Despite the existence of a safe and highly effective anti-measles vaccine, the disease is making a comeback. Measles was declared eliminated in 2000, but in 2019, 1,164 cases have been reported across the country - the highest total in more than 25 years.
In 2017, an outbreak that eventually sickened 79 people in Minnesota, mostly children under 10. It included two cases in neighboring Le Sueur County.
While no 2019 cases have yet been reported in Minnesota, a measles outbreak concentrated in the Somali community infected 75 Minnesotans in 2017. At the time of this outbreak, measles vaccination rates had slumped to just 42% the Somali community — and more than 90% of those infected had not been vaccinated.
It's believed that a misinformation campaign linking vaccines to autism spread fear among the immigrant population.
Minnesota is one of 17 states that allows people to opt out of receiving vaccines because of personal beliefs. Recent attempts to change the law have faltered in the face of significant opposition from anti-vaccine groups.
With vaccination rates falling worldwide, it’s even more important for people to do their part to protect themselves and their neighbors from the next infectious disease outbreak. Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst said that by scheduling an appointment now, families can make sure that they and their children have received lifesaving vaccinations before the new school year begins.
“If everyone works on being vigilant against infectious diseases, it decreases the risk of infectious disease circulating in our community,” Purfeerst noted.
For people who have fallen behind on their vaccinations and lack adequate health insurance, as well as children on Minnesota Health Care programs, Rice County Public Health holds weekly immunization clinics from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at its office in the Government Services Building, 320 Third St., Faribault.
The vaccines are provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Health.