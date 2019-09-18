Due to rising personnel costs and the potential loss of cable TV franchise fees, the city of Faribault is looking at a fifth year of levy increases unless the council agrees to significant spending cuts before the December deadline.
The proposed levy hike, which could get preliminary approval Tuesday, comes despite a strong economy, a significant increase in the city’s LGA funding and a more modest increase in health insurance costs for city employees than in years past.
At Tuesday night’s work session, councilors appeared willing to go along with the preliminary levy increase as a starting point for budget negotiations. However, they also made clear that they expected the final levy increase to be significantly lower.
“As a preliminary levy it’s OK,” said Councilor Tom Spooner. “But do I want that to be the ultimate levy increase? No way. It has to come down from that.”
The preliminary levy increase of 8.39% would be the highest increase since 2016 and would mark the fifth consecutive year of a levy increase over 6%. While rising property values would eat much of the levy increase, the average property owner would still pay significantly more.
The proposed levy doesn't include funding to fulfill personnel requests made by several departments, the most significant coming from the city’s Fire Department. which sought three full-time firefighters to lay the foundation for its expansion and eventually a second fire station. Instead, the bulk of the increase is due to increased personnel costs, as mandated under three-year deals the city has with public employee unions.
The city also currently receives more than $250,000 in franchise fees from cable television providers. However, city officials fear that this revenue could be significantly cut or eliminated entirely due to a ruling from the Federal Communications Commission.
On Aug. 1, the FCC ruled that fair market value of non-monetary provisions could be calculated in the 5% franchise fee that cities can charge to cable TV providers. This means that the fair market value of the city’s community access TV station will be deducted from the royalties the city receives. The fair market value of the station will be based on the amount the cable companies typically charge customers. As a result, the city could easily lose most or all of this revenue. This year it brought in more than $250,000 for the city.
City Administrator Tim Murray prepared his latest preliminary budget under under the assumption that the Cable TV royalties would effectively dry up in 2020, once the FCC’s new policy goes into full effect.
Murray recommended some belt tightening, with particularly major cuts to the city’s general fund and street improvement fund. Even though so much of the budget is baked in through personnel costs, he promised that he’d look for areas to cut.
“We’ll work with staff do bring the tax rate down,” he promised.