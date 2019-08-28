Brenda Johnson has always gravitated toward senior citizens, whether they were older relatives or members of her church.
It’s now been 20 years since Johnson became employed at Buckham West, formerly the Faribault Area Senior Center, and in those years she’s offered caregiver support for countless families and coordinated a wide variety of programs for area seniors.
“It goes by really fast,” said Johnson at her anniversary celebration, held Wednesday at Buckham West. “It feels like not that long ago I was celebrating 10 years.”
Buckham West employees and regulars attended Johnson’s anniversary party to congratulate her on achieving a significant employment milestone.
Anne Pleskonko, former director of the senior center, hired Johnson 20 years ago after seeing her compassion for seniors as a registered nurse at Faribault Manor Nursing Home. Pleskonko now works at Milestone Senior Living, where Johnson offers caregiver support groups for families.
“I’m so thrilled she’s been a part of the Faribault and Rice County communities and giving to senior centers so much,” said Pleskonko, who attended Johnson’s anniversary party.
When she started working at the senior center, Johnson said most programs involved community outreach and going into seniors’ homes. The senior center eventually became more program-focused and also began presenting speakers on health, history and creative expression.
Looking back at her career at the senior center, Johson fondly remembers when Erik Perkins of “Perk at Play” from KARE11 visited the center to offer an exercise group in 2001 and when U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited in 2007 to speak with local families.
Johson also considers herself lucky to have worked with the senior center’s first board of directors, which she called “great cheerleaders who had wonderful ideas.”
Mona Kaiser, now executive director of Buckham West, joined the senior center staff after Johnson. After working together for nearly two decades, Kaiser said they now finish each other’s sentences and know what the other is thinking.
“To have a co-worker like her doesn’t happen in everybody’s jobs, so I consider myself fortunate to have her,” said Kaiser. “… She is the balance; she’s so kind, and I think she’s one of the best resources Faribault has for senior citizens.”
One program Johnson helps coordinate is the Senior Friendship Program offered through Catholic Charities. This program has evolved throughout the years but continues to give seniors a social outlet, particularly if they live alone.
“I think Brenda held everything together [with the program],” said Norma Lyons, who attended Johnson’s party.
Lyons, who previously served as a visitor with the Senior Friendship Program, is now the one who receives weekly visits. Her visitor, Cathy Hoban, said she and Lyons have both gotten to know Johnson through their involvement with the program.
“I met Brenda five to six years ago, and she’s just a wonderful, kind person … somebody you want to emulate in your life,” said Hoban, vice president of the Buckham West Board of Directors. “… I think because she’s involved in so many community organizations, she’s really well-rounded in serving senior citizens.”
Mariann Goettsch, another guest, met Johnson about 20 years ago at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and considers her a great friend. After Goettsch’s husband had a stroke, she said Johnson directed her to the appropriate resources and became “a good sounding board.”
The admiration is mutual — Johnson considers the seniors she knows “a dynamic group of people.”
“You see them sitting in coffee shops, on their devices, taking trips to Europe, doing exercises,” said Johnson of the seniors she serves. “They’re such a great group of role models.”