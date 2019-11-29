Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.