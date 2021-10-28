A woman killed Wednesday in a house explosion and fire in Greenwood Township on Lake Vermilion has been identified as Eva Gramse, 72, of Faribault, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Her husband, well-known businessman Mike Gramse, 72, who founded MRG Tool and Die in 1979, was seriously injured in the blast.
The explosion, which completely destroyed the Everett Bay Road residence, was reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The residence was on fire when deputies and Greenwood Fire Department officials arrived on the scene.
Shortly after emergency responders arrived, they located Mike Gramse, who was injured and down in the yard. Before being airlifted to Essentia-St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, he was reportedly able to provide some details about the incident and said that his wife was inside the home.
Human remains, believed to be that of Eva Gramse, were found in the residence, and await positive identification from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
A life of service
Eva Froman Gramse is being remembered as the "rock of her family."
Kymn Anderson, a longtime friend and former neighbor of the Gramses, on Thursday said she imagines Eva Gramse in heaven, grateful that none of her children or many grandchildren were at the lake house with them during the explosion.
Anderson called Eva Gramse someone who led a "purposeful, Christian life" and served as "a blessing to so many people."
She recently led a Bible study at Peace Lutheran Church, where she and her family were members. The sessions, which Anderson attended, allowed the longtime friends to reconnect.
The Gramses have used MRG's success to help the community, said Anderson, who was director of the Faribault Chamber for more than two decades. Not only were they active at Peace Lutheran, they worked with Rice County Social Services to host an annual camp at their Shields Lake home for underprivileged children. Eva Gramse also mentored a group of young woman, Anderson said, "out of her love for helping people."
While Eva Gramse wasn't as visible as her husband, she was the glue that held the family together, said state Sen. John Jasinski, who's known the Gramses for about 25 years and has visited their Lake Vermilion home.
"I can't tell you of a more phenomenal hostess, who would do anything for you," he said, noting that the Gramses' interest in the lake are led other area residents to buy property nearby, creating a mini-Faribault up north.
Mike Gramse, who worked in manufacturing since his time in the U.S. Navy, founded MRG Tool and Die with a former co-worker, but eventually became its only owner. A member of the first Faribault Area Vocational and Technical Institute's (now South Central College) Tool and Die program’s graduating class (1968), Gramse has continued to advocate for the college and the trades, said Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce President Nort Johnson.
Mike Gramse served on the college’s Faribault Campus Foundation board for more than 20 years, has supported workforce development through service on advisory boards, welcomed tour groups to MRG, has spoken to students and provided equipment or materials for classroom training projects. He is also a member of the Faribault Industrial Corp. and Faribault Rotary Club, serving as its 81st president from 2001-02.
He has been honored as a distinguished alumni at both Faribault High School and South Central College.
The couple's eldest son, Rod Gramse, is now president of MRG. Two of their other children, Russell Gramse and Rebecca Thomas, also work for the company. The Gramses has two other children, Chelle Marquardt and Ryan Gramse.
The incident and cause of the explosion remain under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
Personnel from the St. Louis Co. Rescue Squad, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Tower and Virginia Ambulance services, and Tower, Breitung and Vermilion Lake Fire departments also assisted at the scene.