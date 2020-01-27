Faribault Lutheran School will once again culminate National Lutheran Schools week with its “Souper Bowl,” an increasingly popular free meal that last year served more than 300 people.
The week gives Faribault Lutheran School a chance to celebrate its role as one of nearly 2,000 across the country which are affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. In total, LCMS-affiliated schools serve more than 200,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Faribault’s LCMS school is small, but it serves children from kindergarten through 8th grade.
This year’s Lutheran School Week is built around the theme, “Joy:Fully Lutheran.” As per tradition, a specific scripture verse gives added guidance to the theme, and this year’s is from the New Testament’s Book of Thessalonians.
Faribault Lutheran School kicked off the week on Monday with a celebration and will hold special events throughout the week for its students, such as “Dress Like a Principal Day,” “Bible Character Day” and “School Spirit Day.”
All those celebrations build up to the Souper Bowl, the main public event of the week. School Principal Seth Winter said that around 75% of attendees are students or parents, but anyone is welcome to join. In order to defray costs, a free-will offering will be taken.
Attendees will get a chance not only to eat the soup but to vote on which is the best. All attendees will get a chance to sample two-ounce cups of each soup, before voting for their favorite kind.
At the end of the night, Souper Bowl Champion aprons will be awarded to the most popular soups made, with separate categories for those made by students and/or staff, and those made by others in the community.
Each classroom is expected to make its own soup, and community members chip in their own contributions. In addition to homemade soups, Signature Bar and Grill will bring along some of its own soup for testing.
“It’s my favorite event of the year,” said Winter. “Who doesn’t like good food and good conversation?”