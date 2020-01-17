This week, the Faribault Police Department is looking for three men: Taylor Bossman, Michael Downs and Michael Gideo.
Bossman, 35, is the subject of a Scott County warrant for fifth-degree controlled substances. Bossman is 5’11” tall, weighs 201 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Downs, 51. He is the subject of a warrant for failing to appear on charges of fifth-degree controlled substances. Downs is 5’9” tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Michael Gideo, 37, is the subject of two warrants for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation. Gideo is 5’9” tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about the location of Bossman, Downs or Gideo is asked to call Faribault Police at 507-334-4305.