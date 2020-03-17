Last week, the Minnesota Senate joined the House in voting for a bill to address the state's insulin affordability crisis.
But the effort to make insulin more affordable for Minnesota's diabetics could face delay or even fail for the second straight year as the coronavirus pandemic grips the nation.
Insulin affordability is an issue that legislators of both parties cited as a top priority for this year's session. The price of insulin has tripled over the last decade, and one in four diabetics reportedly ration their insulin due to its cost.
Significant differences remain between House and Senate versions of the bill. In hopes of resolving them, a conference committee composed of members of both parties and both branches of the legislature will attempt to resolve them. With the legislature on hiatus for at least a month due to coronavirus concerns, it's unclear how soon those differences will be resolved. However, the legislature has said it will be "on call" over the next month, and could return to vote on an agreement.
Similar issues arose in 2019, when both branches of the legislature passed their preferred version of an insulin bill but failed to strike a compromise. Some legislators were so distraught by this failure that they called for an emergency special session to resolve the issue.
While no special session occurred, both Republicans and DFLers spent the time out of session meeting with stakeholders and refining their proposals. However, the same fundamental disagreements still need to be hashed out in committee meetings that are likely to go "virtual."
DFLers have argued that pharmaceutical companies should pay for much of the cost. Todd Lippert, Rice County's only DFLer at the Capitol, said he believes that as pharmaceutical companies have profited from the significant increase in the price of insulin, they should help to make it affordable for those who need it most.
However, Republicans have balked at that suggestion, criticizing it as excessively putative toward pharmaceutical companies. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, went so far as to describe the DFL bill as a “grand program that moves us toward socialized medicine.”
Under DFL-backed bills, manufacturers would be required to provide emergency supplies of insulin to diabetics in need “at no charge,” without reimbursement. That's drawn opposition from Republicans and ire from the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, who argued in a letter to the legislature that such a provision could violate the 5th Amendment.
Other differences include eligibility, where patients would get insulin, whether or not to sunset the program, and whether or not to include a copay. Versions of the bill drafted by the Republican-controlled Senate have included a $75 copay for 30 days of insulin.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, offered praise for the Senate’s bill, which passed unanimously last week. Draheim said that by centering distribution around local pharmacies, the bill ensures that insulin is easily accessible for all Minnesotans.
“People have better access to the local pharmacy than they do to their doctor’s office,” he said.