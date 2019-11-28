Classes you teach: Middle school coding and robotics
Previous work experience: My first 8½ years of teaching were spent in the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada. There I taught four years of 6th grade science and four years of STEM. My first year and a half in the Faribault School District I taught sixth-grade science before moving to the coding and robotics program this year.
Years with the district: One and a half
What are some of your hobbies and interests?
I enjoy the outdoors, lifting weights and being with my family.
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know?
I spent a number of years training and competing in strongman with Nick Best, one of the top strength athletes in the country.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
At first I was not interested in education and wanted to get a degree and work in a biology field, until I started to help coach a youth football team. I then realized that I loved working with kids and education was a career path I should peruse.
What do you enjoy most about working with students?
What I most like about working with students is watching them use a piece of knowledge or a skill that they have learned in my class to successfully complete a task or problem. I also enjoy the how funny and goofy middle school students can be.
Share a fun project you’ve worked on or innovative teaching method you’ve used this year. What made it memorable for you?
Currently I am going to school for my master’s degree in STEM Education and a part of obtaining my degree is conducting an action research project. For my project I decided to concentrate on the implementation of computational thinking and how it can increase student’s abilities to solve complex problems. It’s memorable because it has been a lot of work toward my degree.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools?
What I enjoy most about Faribault Public Schools is my co-workers. It was not easy to move across the country and start a new job, but the staff at the Middle School were very welcoming and it made for a great transition.