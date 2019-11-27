Snowplow

Traffic was backed up on eastbound Highway 62 in the Twin Cities after a truck slid off the road on Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was open. (Courtney Perry for MPR News)

Snow totals of 4 inches or greater from around Minnesota and western Wisconsin through 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, as reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in some locations, so these may not be final totals:

11 inches — New Prague

10 inches — Rockville

9.5 inches — Minnetonka, Savage; Menomonie, Wis.

9 inches —Farmington, Prior Lake

8.9 inches — Mahtowa; Baldwin, Wis.

8.8 inches — Roseville, St. Louis Park

8.5 inches — Minneapolis, Fridley, Kimball, Buffalo, Plymouth, Mendota Heights

8.3 inches — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (through 6 a.m.)

8 inches — Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Chaska, Clearwater, Wabasha

7.9 inches — St. Peter, Oak Grove

7.8 inches — St. Paul, Chanhassen, Montrose

7.7 inches — Crystal

7.5 inches — Vadnais Heights, Utica, Circle Pines, Eagan

7 inches — Mankato, Maple Grove, Cambridge, Montgomery, Falcon Heights, Inver Grove Heights, Farmington, Lakeville, Deephaven; Boyceville, Wis.; Superior, Wis.

6.8 inches — Windom, Hutchinson, Stewartville

6.5 inches — Wilson, Birchwood Village

6.4 inches — Edina

6.3 inches — Rochester

6 inches — Blaine, Ramsey, Rosemount, North St. Paul, Darwin, Otsego, St. Stephen, Red Wing, Douglas, Faribault, Darfur, Albany; Barron, Wis.

5.9 inches — Kasota, Bloomington

5.8 inches — Delano

5.7 inches — Malmo

5.6 inches — Moose Lake

5.5 inches — Mound, Lewiston, Minneota

5.4 inches — Duluth, Hermantown

5.2 inches — Kasson

5 inches — Oakdale, Brooklyn Park, Circle Pines, Winthrop, Elba, Andover, Austin, Hanska

4.8 inches — Hudson, Wis.

4.2 inches — Oronoco

4 inches — St. Cloud, Corcoran, Peterson, North Branch, Predmore, Marshall, Willmar, Currie; River Falls, Wis.

