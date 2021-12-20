A 45-year-old man is facing a felony drug charge after police allegedly found more than 51 grams of meth in a vehicle he was the lone occupant in while parked in the middle of the road in Faribault.
Nashid Admir Abdul-Zahir was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with first-degree drug possession. Court documents show Abdul-Zahir residing in both Owatonna and Faribault.
According to the criminal complaint, a Faribault police officer responding to a call at 2:27 a.m. on Saturday of a vehicle parked on Glenview Trail near city limits. The vehicle was reportedly blocking the westbound lane of traffic and parked on a marked crosswalk that went across the roadway. Officers noted the vehicle did not have any license plates and the temporary tags taped to the back window were unreadable, according to court documents.
Abdul-Zahir was allegedly located in the driver's seat, but told officers he was not the driver and did not own the vehicle. He reportedly told police the vehicle had run out of gas and a friend had left to get gas. When asked if he had a key to the vehicle, Abdul-Zahir allegedly told officers the key "broke off" and they had to use a screwdriver to start the vehicle. The VIN on the vehicle came back registered to an Owatonna resident, according to court records.
Police allegedly observed a glass pipe on the floor of the front of the vehicle and Abdul-Zahir was arrested. A search of the vehicle recovered drug paraphernalia, three credit cards, an identification card belonging to someone other than Abdul-Zahir, two cell phones and a total of 51.88 grams of methamphetamine, according to the report. Abdul-Zahir allegedly said he was with the man whose ID the officers found, but officers later confirmed the man was currently in custody at the Freeborn County Jail.
Abdul-Zahir was recently determined by the court under Judge Steven Schwab to be incompetent to proceed on Jan. 15 with five different open cases in Steele County, dismissing two misdemeanor cases immediately. Three felony cases were suspended following the distribution of the report on March 25. He was originally charged on May 14, 2020, with four felony counts of fifth-degree drug possession, on June 10, 2020, with one felony count of fifth-degree drug possession and on Oct. 20, 2020, with two felony counts of threats of violence. The October charges stemmed from an incident that took place while Abdul-Zahir was an inmate at the Steele County Detention Center.
Abdul-Zahir has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for drug possession, domestic assault, violating no contact orders and theft, and was sentenced in Feb. 2019 to 23 months in prison for hiring a prostitute who was 16 or 17. The sentence was stayed for five years, though he was given five years supervised probation.
As of Monday, Abdul-Zahir remained in custody at the Rice County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $150,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 29.