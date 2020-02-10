When Mike Fitzpatrick walked into the Faribault American Legion with his wife Erlene to attend its monthly steak night dinner, he was greeted with a standing ovation and a round of applause from family and friends.
Fitzpatrick grew surprised upon realizing that he had been nominated for the Hidden GemS award, an honor bestowed by The Virtues Project-Faribault, for his unselfish devotion of time dedicated to the Armed Forces and local military veterans. Steve Bauer nominated his friend, Fitzpatrick, for the Hidden GemS award last month, but his official celebration took place Friday evening before the steak night dinner was set to begin.
The Hidden GemS program honors individuals in the community who make a difference with their work and service, even if they don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. Virtues Project-Faribault members surprise award recipients with small ceremonies that include speeches, gifts and cake.
Bauer, in the Hidden GemS submission, noted some of the qualities Fitzpatrick displays in his daily life, such as humility, commitment and dedication to all past and present veterans.
He first realized how dedicated Fitzpatrick was in honoring veterans during Shieldsville's first Memorial Day event. Fitzpatrick, a Shieldsville native, read off the names of deceased veterans in the area with a quiver in his voice, and when he reached his dad's name, Bauer heard Fitzpatrick's voice crack.
"Every event I attended after that, I would look up and Mike was there bringing and operating the PA system, every Memorial Day and Fourth of July I look up and there is Mike. Veterans Day? You got it, there was Mike again," said Bauer in his speech. "He's always there standing in the back, without a word."
Fitzpatrick has volunteered countless hours in providing and operating a public address system for local Fourth of July and Veterans Day celebrations and events. He has spent many of those hours without regard to the rain, wind or cold to make sure spoken words could be heard by all attendees. He also attends many area parades pulling a float honoring veterans and remembering the POW/MIAs.
Bauer wrote in Fitzpatrick's nomination that his humility means he's never looking for thanks or praise, both from those in attendance or those who know him best. His commitment and dedication to past and present veterans, make him a true American unsung patriot and hero.
With his humble nature shining through, Fitzpatrick began saying that while he was thankful for receiving the award, it wasn't about him, ultimately it was about the veterans.
"Being a son and a nephew of two World War II veterans, brother-in-law to several veterans, nephews and nieces, everyone served but me," said Fitzpatrick during the program with a tear in his eye. "I feel it's only my duty to serve them back, and why not? That's why we are Americans and that's why we're free."
Fitzpatrick urged those in attendance to follow in his footsteps, adding that it's not hard to do. He said the award was very unexpected, joking that it was "probably the biggest surprise since [he] was born."
His brother-in-law Gary, a retired National Guard sergeant, shared insight from his perspective about Fitzpatrick's patriotism and thanked him for his service to veterans.
"I whole heartedly agree with everything said about Mike. If you look at the American Legion podium [adorned with the Legion emblem] it says God and country," said Gary with a crack in his voice. "Mike is for God, country and the veteran. His efforts, actions and words say it all."