A blend of downtown Faribault businesses looking for long-term sustainability, and ones preparing to open, recently received grants to help them thrive.
The Faribault Economic Development Authority earmarked $25,000 for the Downtown Micro Grant program, which Faribault Main Street facilitated. The goal of the Micro Grant program is to support entrepreneurs, create opportunities in the Central Business District, retain local businesses and provide financial assistance to businesses preparing to open or expanding services.
The judging panel, consisting of local businesses, banking and marketing professionals selected nine business entities to receive between $500 and $5,000: Optional Tech Assist, Corks and Pints, Good Day Coffee, Basilleo’s Pizza 2.0, Fleur De Lis Gallery, Cry Baby Craig’s, Express Mobile Plus, Cardboard Vault, and Purple Door Healing Energy.
While most of these businesses have existed prior to submitting grant applications, others are newer to Faribault. Cardboard Vault has opened during the duration of the micro grant, Cry Baby Craig’s will officially open soon and Purple Door Healing Energy is new to downtown.
Kelly Nygaard, Faribault Main Street coordinator, said the panel of judges reviewed applications from 12 businesses and selected nine that best fit the criteria.
The applicants received a scoring rubric, so they knew what the judges were looking for. They also had the option to sign up for free coaching through the Faribault Chamber’s Business Development Center to help them strengthen their proposals.
“We were not able to fund all 12 as it is a finite pool of money, but we always encourage people to work with business coaches and reapply in coming years, as we will continue to offer this program” Nygaard said. “I think it’s very beneficial to promote businesses and growth in Downtown Faribault.”
Nygaard shared what each of the nine entities plan to use with the micro grant funding they received.
Optional Tech Assist received $650 to purchase screening tools that will last the company many years.
Corks and Pints requested funding for additional outdoor space, particularly with outdoor seating being a preferred option over the past year. With a micro grant for $5,000, Corks and Pints will develop a second patio in the back of its building for rentals and events to open up the capacity and expand opportunities.
Dave Hvistendahl, Corks and Pints owner, said the grant will be used pay for concrete to be poured for the patio.
“We’ve got our main patio that’s about 1,500 square feet, and a nice stage, but the negatives for that patio are, number one, street noise from Fourth Street; cars go around the corner and gun it,” Hvistendahl said. “We wanted a patio more conducive to rent for events, so this patio will be off of First Avenue and surrounded on three sides by buildings. It will be about 1,500 square feet, beside the exterior walls of the old building.”
Jessica Prill of Fleur De Lis Gallery, will use $2,500 in grant funds to update the lighting, brightening up the showcases of product offerings.
Along with Cathy Collison, Prill also received $2,500 for Good Day Coffee. The business will use the funding to acquire a toppings cooler and an industrial juicer, which will allow the coffee shop to expand its menu and offer the freshly juiced items customers have requested.
Cry Baby Craig’s will use $2,800 in grant money for a window treatment, protecting the merchandise from the sun.
With $5,000, Cardboard Vault will acquire signage and a new awning, which will help improve the look of the building. Cardboard Vault had its grand opening last week.
Express Mobile Plus, Micro Grant recipient of $2,000, will also get a new awning.
Basilleo’s Pizza 2.0, a first-time recipient of micro grant funding, needed a long-lasting and reliable dough sheeter for the pizza-making process.The business received $2,600 to put toward this purchase.
The final recipient, Purple Door Healing Energy, applied for funding to purchase tech equipment to manage billing and other office essential items.
“This gives a boost to more great business ideas and has been popular in its three years,” Nygaard said of the Micro Grant program. “It’s a great partnership between Faribault Main Street and the Faribault EDA.”