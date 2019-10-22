Two Shakespearean actors are down to their last nickel. A wannabe actress is unhappily engaged to a condescending preacher. Meanwhile, wealthy Aunt Florence keeps dying.
“Leading Ladies,” a comedy presented by Merlin Players the next two weekends, is packed with plot twists, love triangles, and satirical chaos with only seven cast members advancing the plot.
“You have to go fast enough that people don’t have time to think about it not making sense,” said Julianna Skluzacek, director of the Merlin Players’ production.
The show premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paradise Center for the Arts and continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, on Nov. 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 3.
Florence, played by Pam Buschow of Faribault, is on her deathbed and wants nothing more than to reunite with her long lost English nieces, Maxine and Stephanie.
Buschow has acted in other community plays, but she calls “Leading Ladies” “the most fast-paced and probably one of the funniest.” She only knew two other cast members when she landed the part of Florence, but her network has expanded during rehearsals.
“That’s the wonderful thing about theater,” Buschow said. “You meet so many new people, and your friendships grow, and you learn from each other. It’s wonderful.”
Patrick Braucher of Webster plays Jack/Stephanie and Carter Martin of Red Wing plays Leo/Maxine, the lead males who become “Leading Ladies.” The two struggling Shakespearean actors come across Florence’s ad in the paper searching for her descendants, Max and Steve, and think they can pose as the long lost nephews. Wackiness ensues when the friends realize Max and Steve are nicknames for Maxine and Stephanie.
Martin described his character of Leo as “an out-sized guy who wants to be famous” and “an extremely frustrated individual.” But falling in love softens up both Leo and Maxine, he said.
“It’s just hugely funny,” said Martin of the show. “For one thing, I love making people laugh. For another, I love being able to control the laugh line to the point of holding the audience in my hand.”
Added Braucher, who plays the “follower” of the two friends: “I’ve been in one other Ken Ludwig show, “Baskerville,” and he really is funny.”
Faith Jameson, a senior at Faribault High School, said Ludwig knew how to write funny dialogue based on a formula involving the number of syllables per line. Getting down the lines challenges her as an actress while playing the part of Audrey, who Jameson described as “doe-eyed and adorable.”
“She’s just a fun spirit, always happy, and everything I want to be,” Jameson said of Audrey.
Mark Place of Owatonna plays a different sort of character, one who he doesn’t want the audience to like. Duncan Wooley, a preacher engaged to Aunt Florence’s niece Meg (Amber Chesney), becomes suspicious of Stephanie and Maxine and wants to unveil their true characters. His intention is to inherit all of Aunt Florence’s money for himself.
“I love satire, and this is a really, really funny satire,” said Place, who does most of his acting in Owatonna and Albert Lea. “The only ones who believe it are the ones on stage.”
Meg Chesney of Owatonna plays Meg, who dreams of living the life of an actress while engaged to Wooley, “the best easy choice.” A new world opens up for her when she meets Leo/Maxine.
“I usually like drama, so being in a comedy is enjoyable,” said Chesney, who has acted in four Merlin Players’ productions in the past. “… It’s fun to recite Shakespeare. To be given that opportunity is a neat experience.”
Father-and-son pair Doc, played by Chuck Larsen of Morristown, and Butch, played by Dylan Vilt of New Prague, complicate the plot even further. Although Butch is captivated by the "future-less" Audrey, Doc wants his son to marry into money. He encourages his son to pursue Maxine and Stephanie.
Larsen has acted in about 20 productions since retiring, most of them in Morristown, while Vilt has only acted in New Prague productions. “Leading Ladies” is his first Merlin Players show.
“The people are super nice,” Vilt said. “It’s a smaller cast, but I get to meet with everyone more and become close with them. Everybody is great actors, so we can learn a lot.”