“I might not have been looking for it, but it was looking for me,” is how Gail Kaderlik describes her new role as South Central College Faribault Campus Foundation executive director.
For the past four years, Kaderlik sold eyewear throughout Minnesota and South Dakota and thought she would finish her career that way. But while she was furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic, the SCC Faribault Campus Foundation Board was looking for someone to replace former Executive Director Shelly Rockman. Dr. Murray Hanson, optometrist at Richie Eye Clinic, recommended Kaderlik based on her community involvement throughout the years.
“One of the things that was really important to us were the connections she had in both Faribault and Northfield,” said Richard Huston, who serves on the SCC Faribault Campus Foundation Board of Directors. “She had been involved in both communities doing volunteer kinds of things. She’s the kind of person who draws people in, and … also she had a lot of experience with the things the job would require.”
Kaderlik previously managed Richie Eye Clinic for about 10 years, and while employed there, her company encouraged her to give back to the community. As part of this effort, Rockman often asked Kaderlik to make phone calls requesting donations. She’s also served as president of the United Way Board and currently serves on the Merlin Players Board.
In her new role, Kaderlik will not only be in charge of finding scholarship and grant opportunities for students but also creating opportunities for the community to connect with the college. From her perspective, building funds to enrich the lives of students benefits the community as a whole.
“When people say, ‘What can I give to my community to leave a lasting impression?’ a great way is to impact students,” Kaderlik said.
The idea of helping students fulfill their dreams motives Kaderlik in her own work. She especially wants to remove barriers for nontraditional students, who may be juggling single parenting with college classes.
While fundraising events have attracted community support in the past, Kaderlik will need to consider alternative routes during the coronavirus pandemic, when many large events may be canceled. To start, she invites others to consider volunteering to make calls for donations, helping at smaller events or making a donation of their own.
“During COVID everything is different, but I have a great board and great support at the college, and these pieces will help me figure things out,” Kaderlik said.
With the campus closed, Kaderlik is often on her own at SCC. She looks forward to next year, when the “hustle and bustle” energy of a college campus resumes.
Although Kaderilk did not attend SCC, in her brief time working on the campus, she’s developed a strong appreciation for the college’s mission of providing choices, value and opportunity to students. Twenty-six majors, a variety of internship and apprenticeship opportunities, and affordable tuition all make SCC a choice she’s happy to promote.
Kaderlik said she’s also excited to reactivate her involvement in Faribault. She recently joined the Faribault Rotary and connected with other executive directors of various local entities, like Heidi Nelson of the Paradise Center for the Arts, to plan meet-ups. Instead of viewing other organizations as her competition, she wants to collaborate and build relationships whenever possible. A friend of hers once used the phrase “friend-raising” instead of fundraising, and that has stuck with Kaderlik as she considers her tasks at hand.
“She certainly has the enthusiasm and the qualities necessary to meet folks and get them interested in South Central College,” Huston said. “ … I feel very fortunate that she has come on board, and she’s off to a great start.”