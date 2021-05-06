The Faribault Environmental Commission is seeking to broaden its outreach and include more youth.
In a memo late last month from City Planner David Wanberg to the Environmental Commission, he called on the group to discuss soliciting input from youth on environmental issues during meetings and ways to encourage collaboration between the group and local schools to collaborate on GreenStep Cities Program, a voluntary program in which cities look to save money and reduce energy use, and encourage civic innovation.
Wanberg believes the Faribault Youth on Boards program could help recruit and coordinate youth involvement in the Environmental Commission.
“The commission can request an ordinance change to have a dedicated youth position on the commission,” he said. “Alternatively, the commission can promote youth involvement in the public discussion parts of commission meetings.”
Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Todd Sesker noted the benefits he sees from youth participation on boards and commissions. Two students were recently members of the district’s Incident Command Team during the pandemic. He saw their voices as being key to the district’s approach.
“Having a youth voice is extremely important,” he said. “I’m definitely in favor of that.”
Other outreach Faribault is undertaking to increase board participation includes coordinating with four southeast Minnesota cities to request assistance from the University of Minnesota, an approach Wanberg said will "strengthen our outreach to all in the community — especially those who are typically not involved in city government.
“Regardless of whether the city is awarded assistance from the University of Minnesota, the Environmental Commission can serve as a model for involving the community in environmental efforts,” Wanberg added.
Commission continues work
The Environmental Commission, the city’s newest board, was created after more than 70 city residents signed a petition calling for its creation. The commission acts in a strictly an advisory role to the council.
A focal point of the commission’s work is the city’s Climate Adaptation Plan, designed to help Faribault weather flooding, storms, excessive heat and other extreme weather events and patterns expected to occur more frequently as a result of climate change. The plan noted that climate change impacts are likely to come down the hardest on seniors, children, those with lower incomes and individuals with disabilities. Helping those groups in particular to become more resilient is a priority of the plan.
The plan builds off the work that Faribault did from 2017-18, when it was one of 23 communities in Minnesota to conduct a climate vulnerability assessment with funding from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MPCA covered the costs for Faribault to complete the Climate Adaptation Plan in partnership with the same consulting firm used for the vulnerability assessment. For this year, the commission’s tasks include reviewing, planning for and making recommendations for the city’s Natural Resource Plan, Pollinator Plan, Faribault Energy Action Plan and GreenStep Cities among other individual projects spread out throughout the year.
In the memo, City Planner Wanberg encourages the commission to promote and build on the efforts of the city's pollinator gardens, creek restoration, and other work; and to promote environmental awareness through forums, social media, special events, celebrations and the city website.
“For example, the commission could help promote plantings at the fire station, etc.,” he wrote. “Paul Peanasky, director of parks and recreation, will discuss with the Environmental Commission ongoing collaborative efforts in the city and possible future projects the commission could help promote.”