For Suz Klumb, who has been a serti batik artist for many years, the unique art form is like a glorified coloring class.

Instructor Suz Klumb demonstrates the function of the tjanting tool, a pen-like tool used by batik artists to apply liquid hot wax to the piece. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Klumb, owner of Glass Garden Beads in downtown Faribault, instructed a two-day serti batik class at The Paradise Center for the Arts Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Serti is the French word for fencing in, otherwise known as outlining the image with wax. Batik simply means the artists are using wax.

Kim Finnegan paints an array of dyes on her piece during Wednesday’s class. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

A tjanting (pen-like tool) is used by batik artists to apply liquid hot wax to the piece and outline the desired images. Klumb says the very first step of the process is outlining the images and making sure all outlines are fenced in, as serti batik art is less about lining and more about getting a shape and fencing that in with color. Specific colored dyes are mixed beforehand. The water base in the fiber-reactive dyes used in the class consist of dried horse urine, otherwise known as urea water.

Suz Klumb uses her sample piece to show how different shades of colors are layered over one another to add dimension. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Klumb believes batik artists, like herself, love batik because they love color.

“Color is the key thing to batik. This class could end today with one color, but the true essence of batik is the layering of color,” said Klumb during Wednesday’s class. “I think that’s where you want something to pop.”

Once complete, Kim Finnegan’s piece will be painted with a number of layers filled with intense colors and intricate shading methods. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

On the first day of the six-hour class, participants chose frames, stretched and secured fabric to the frames and added one layer of color using the tjanting tool. Klumb says the beginning steps are similar to the look of a painting-by-number piece, and the later steps adding layers of color are similar to silk screening. She says the added layers give the piece dimension. Serti batik also shares some similarities with water color, but instead of the colors flowing together, the dye is kept in one spot with the wax outlines.

Suz Klumb, right, watches over Clare O’Connor during Wednesday’s class. The two-day class was hosted by The Paradise Center for the Arts. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

In the class, participants used cotton and silk as mediums to draw/paint on. After adding layers of color and wax to their pieces, participants put newsprint paper towels over the piece and let the wax absorb into the paper by using a hot iron. Once the wax is out, Klumb says the texture is not apparent. The finished product is then stretched over and adhered to the canvas to put on display.

Outlines can also be made in black to aid in drawing the wax line. Pictured is Clare O’Connor using the tjanting tool to create her piece. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

The pieces cannot be used for houseware or tabletops without taking the dyes out beforehand, taking some of the intensity of the color with it. Typically, pieces are used as wall art. Now that digital files are so adapting, Klumb says the designs made from the serti batik style can be scanned and put on various mediums such as paper.

The dyes used in the serti batik class are fiber-reactive dyes made with dried horse urine as the base. Suz Klumb mixed the colors participants wanted during the class herself. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)
The class was held in one of the rooms at The Paradise Center for the Arts. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Two participants in the class Clare O’Connor and Kim Finnegan, both shared previous experience in batik art, but it was their first time with this style of batik.

Clare O’Connor’s first layer of color dries on a table in The Paradise Center for the Arts. Each piece is pinned down keep it on the frame. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

O’Connor said she especially liked being able to watch Klumb mix particular colors she had in mind.

Since color is a large piece of serti batik, Suz Klumb describes the true essence of batik as the layering of colors. Pictured is Kim Finnegan’s test cloth with layers of colors blended together, just a small indication of the colors used in her piece. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

While adding dye to her piece, Finnegan said the process has been fun.

