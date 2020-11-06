For Suz Klumb, who has been a serti batik artist for many years, the unique art form is like a glorified coloring class.
Klumb, owner of Glass Garden Beads in downtown Faribault, instructed a two-day serti batik class at The Paradise Center for the Arts Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Serti is the French word for fencing in, otherwise known as outlining the image with wax. Batik simply means the artists are using wax.
A tjanting (pen-like tool) is used by batik artists to apply liquid hot wax to the piece and outline the desired images. Klumb says the very first step of the process is outlining the images and making sure all outlines are fenced in, as serti batik art is less about lining and more about getting a shape and fencing that in with color. Specific colored dyes are mixed beforehand. The water base in the fiber-reactive dyes used in the class consist of dried horse urine, otherwise known as urea water.
Klumb believes batik artists, like herself, love batik because they love color.
“Color is the key thing to batik. This class could end today with one color, but the true essence of batik is the layering of color,” said Klumb during Wednesday’s class. “I think that’s where you want something to pop.”
On the first day of the six-hour class, participants chose frames, stretched and secured fabric to the frames and added one layer of color using the tjanting tool. Klumb says the beginning steps are similar to the look of a painting-by-number piece, and the later steps adding layers of color are similar to silk screening. She says the added layers give the piece dimension. Serti batik also shares some similarities with water color, but instead of the colors flowing together, the dye is kept in one spot with the wax outlines.
In the class, participants used cotton and silk as mediums to draw/paint on. After adding layers of color and wax to their pieces, participants put newsprint paper towels over the piece and let the wax absorb into the paper by using a hot iron. Once the wax is out, Klumb says the texture is not apparent. The finished product is then stretched over and adhered to the canvas to put on display.
The pieces cannot be used for houseware or tabletops without taking the dyes out beforehand, taking some of the intensity of the color with it. Typically, pieces are used as wall art. Now that digital files are so adapting, Klumb says the designs made from the serti batik style can be scanned and put on various mediums such as paper.
Two participants in the class Clare O’Connor and Kim Finnegan, both shared previous experience in batik art, but it was their first time with this style of batik.
O’Connor said she especially liked being able to watch Klumb mix particular colors she had in mind.
While adding dye to her piece, Finnegan said the process has been fun.