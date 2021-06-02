Three Allina Health facilities in the region will fly the progressive pride flag this month, a symbol, it says, assures members of the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome, seen, supported and cared for when they enter Allina Health facilities.
In all, 16 Allina facilities will fly the flag.
"June is Pride Month – a time to recognize, acknowledge, and honor our LGBTQ+ patients, families, employees and community," Allina Health wrote in a press release. "At Allina Health, we are committed to providing exceptional care to all those we are privileged to serve."
This is the first time that Allina Health will fly a progressive pride flag throughout the month of June. Local facilities flying the flag are District One Hospital in Faribault, and Owatonna Hospital and Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
The flag flying at Allina Health facilities represents the most inclusive version designed to date, Allina's Director of Public Relations Conny Bergerson said in an email.
Daniel Quasar, who identifies as queer and nonbinary, designed the flag being flown. Quasar explains the colors of the flag: red represents life; orange, healing; yellow, sunlight; green, nature; blue, peace and harmony; purple, spirit; light blue, light pink and white, trans individuals; black and brown, marginalized QPOC (queer and trans people of color) communities; black, those living with HIV, those no longer living and those surrounded by stigma.
"Flying the progressive pride flag is one way we are celebrating the diversity of those who are represented in the colors of the flag and the value that diversity brings to our communities.
"While flying the progressive pride flag is an important visual symbol of our commitment to creating a welcoming environment in our care system, we are also continuing to listen, learn and improve the care experience we provide for the members of our LGBTQ+ communities," Allina announced.