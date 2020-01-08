Every year the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple “A” Award recognizes and honors high school seniors who have excelled academically, athletically and in the fine arts. To be eligible, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA, participate in League-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.
Each member school is eligible to nominate two students – one male and one female. Faribault’s nominees for the 2019-20 school year are Mitchell Hanson and Erica Johnsrud. Four recipients will receive a $1,000 scholarship and be recognized in March during the state basketball tournament.
Hanson is the son of Kate and Scott Hanson. He has maintained a 3.968 grade-point average while taking multiple AP, Postsecondary Enrollment Options and College in School courses and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Between cross-country, swimming, track and field and clay target, Hanson has earned 15 varsity letters. In cross-country, he was an individual state qualifier, a two-time captain and all-conference honoree, a Big 9 Scholar Athlete award winner and an Academic All-State selection. He has committed to run collegiately for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
“In cross-country, I learned to push myself further than I ever had before and how to grow and develop as a leader,” Hanson said.
Hanson is also a three-time all-conference selection in choir, a member of the concert choir, men’s chorus and carolers. He has been active in the theatre department, as well, participating in the fall play, children’s theatre and spring musical.
“Theatre has allowed me to be a more outgoing and outspoken person because it helped teach confidence,” Hanson said.
Hanson was also part of the state-qualifying science team and is a three-year member of the Minnesota Honors Society.
“With the Honors Society, I have volunteered and helped organize many service projects, and have learned the importance of giving back to my community,” Hanson said. “Through athletics and the arts, I learned I can take challenging classes to also push myself academically.”
Johnsrud is the daughter of Chris and Kim Johnsrud. She has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while taking multiple AP, Postsecondary Enrollment Options and College in School courses and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Johnsrud has followed her interest in finance and marketing by participating in Faribault DECA. In her Personal Finance class, she was part of a team that qualified for state in the Personal Finance Decathlon. In Sports and Entertainment Marketing, her promotional plan was selected and implemented by a local business. Johnsrud also works as an intern at Hometown Credit Union.
On the tennis court, Johnsrud is a five-time varsity letter winner and two-time all-conference honoree, team captain and MVP. She’s a volunteer coach for Little Falcons Tennis and participates in a variety of other tennis events in the community.
Throughout high school, Johnsrud has participated in marching band, orchestra winds, clarinet choir, pep band, pit orchestra and community band. She’s served as a clarinet section leader and teaches the instrument to incoming sixth-graders.
Johnsrud plans to participate in tennis and concert band next fall at Minnesota State University Mankato.
“My involvement in the arts, athletics, and academics has allowed me to have experiences and has given me opportunities that I wouldn't have had otherwise. These experiences have allowed me to connect with older generations who’ve mentored me, as well as with younger generations whom I’ve mentored,” Johnsrud said. “I’ve learned that it’s not talent that allows certain people to succeed, it’s their work ethic and determination to achieve their goals. Whether that was studying for a test, practicing for a concert, or a high-pressure match, preparing myself beforehand is a life skill that I’ve learned early because of my involvement in high school.”