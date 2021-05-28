“It’s about time,” Faribault resident Andrew Jensen said with a laugh after earning his GED diploma from the Faribault Education Center Thursday.
The adult education program, formally known as General Educational Development, was easier than high school for him, he said. What he’s most proud of is going through the entire process, beginning in December 2019, from start to finish.
For some graduates, like Esmeralda Lopez, going back to school meant balancing her education with raising a family. Finding daycare was a challenge as well as scheduling appointments, but Lopez said she’s proud to have her high school diploma and to have her family with her to celebrate.
“It was really difficult at first, but then I needed it for my kids and for my future,” said Lopez, who married and had three children before graduating from FEC.
Jensen, Lopez and 12 others graduated from the Faribault Adult Education Program Thursday afternoon at the Faribault Education Center. Seven of the graduates were accepted their diplomas, heard reflections from their teachers and enjoyed refreshments with their friends and families.
FEC teacher Nancy Bauer shared poems about each of her three students who attended the commencement. She spoke about Sadia Mohamed’s sense of humor, which reminded her that learning can be joyful. Bauer described Souleiman Ismael as a welcoming embracer who does not judge or show he's discouraged, but views obstacles as challenges. Lopez is what Bauer called “a talented little firecracker disguised by petite stature” who was able to juggle motherhood with her schoolwork.
Tom Reveland, another FEC teacher, addressed his two students Lexy Deitert and Andrew Jensen. He explained that the students in his line of work must bring with them a desire to complete their education, but when the going gets tough and the desire subsides, the term Deitert coined as “beast mode” comes into play. Both Deitert and Jensen, he said, activated beast mode to get through the material.
“By you doing what you do, you’re actually making my world a lot better,” Reveland said. “… I thank you for it.”
Reveland got a thank-you of his own immediately following his speech, being presented with the Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award. FEC Director Cassie Ohnstad commended Reveland for being the strongest advocate when it comes to the needs of the students, being flexible, approachable and fun.
In closing the program, Ohnstand shared that many of the graduates have plans for their futures, including college classes, careers and working for the Faribault Education Center. That’s the case for 2021 graduate Souleiman Ismael, who plans to work a part-time office job at FEC.
“I’m so happy, and I’m proud of myself,” Ismael said before going out to dinner with friends and family to celebrate.
Graduate Sadia Mohamed said she’s “very happy” to earn her diploma. She and another graduate, Fardowsa Sagar, plan to work as certified nursing assistants.
Added FEC graduate Lexy Deitert, who plans to do Peer-to-Peer (P2P) nursing: “It feels good to have this accomplishment under my belt, and the teachers here are really awesome.”