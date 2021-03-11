A safe and secure entrance is the greatest need for the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, and a project anticipated for 2022 will make that possible.
Minnesota State Academies Superintendent Terry Wilding said, via American Sign Language interpreter, that most of MSAD’s visitors are parents who know where to go. But on those rare occasions when a non-parent visits the campus, a clear entrance point for checking in doesn’t exist. That makes for loose security on a campus where some young students are disabled or have other challenges in addition to being deaf and/or hard of hearing.
A $4 million project, MSAD plans to install a safe and secure corridor and complete smaller repairs around the campus. The administration is in the process of hiring an architect and will advertise for construction bids and contract with a construction company. The project timeline has yet to be determined, but Wilding hopes construction can start within the next year.
“Three buildings will then be connected and have one central space,” Wilding said. “This will also help with the cold weather and class safety monitoring. That’s one of our biggest goals.”
Once completed, the new corridor will connect three buildings located on the south portion of the campus. Smith, the southernmost building, houses high school classrooms, Quinn is home to elementary and early childhood classes, and Noyse contains middle school classrooms and support services. Noyse Hall, the largest of the buildings characterized by its dome-shaped roof on the northern end of the structure, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.
As part of the upgrade, Wilding said the three buildings will also receive facelifts and repairs to windows, roofs, bathrooms, science labs, Americans with Disabilities (ADA) meeting spaces and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. The changes will also shift water away from the sidewalks, which currently makes for icy pathways in cold weather.
The safety corridor will mark the largest construction project on the MSAD campus since Wilkens Hall, the first new dorm building in decades, was completed in 2018. Unlike the other buildings on the campus, some of which date back to 1910, Wilkens Hall was built with conveniences specific to the MSAD population. Screen monitors and emergency communication systems, like lighted doorbells and alarms, alert students to messages without the use of sound.
According to Wilding, the new construction project will also include safety features that set Wilkens Hall apart from the other buildings. This will make the safety corridor ADA compliant, he said, where the oldest buildings on campus were not designed for deaf and hard of hearing students.
Currently, Wilding said MSA is working on its operating budget with the Minnesota Legislature with the hopes of securing funding for school operations and construction, particularly more mass communication systems.