The Paradise Center for the Arts will be closed to groups larger than 10 through Aug. 1, Executive Director Heidi Nelson announced in a Wednesday press release.
The change, she said, was part of an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Ticket holders for any of the upcoming performances will be contacted regarding credits and/or refunds. Ticket holders are asked to consider holding their tickets for credit when the shows are rescheduled, or as a donation to the Paradise Center for the Arts in lieu of a refund.
“Every problem holds an opportunity and although we are disappointed that we will only be seeing a few of our patrons in person over the next few months, we are taking this opportunity to find new ways of staying connected to our arts community," Nelson said. "The new 'normal' of social distancing is greatly impacting our revenue at the Paradise and we greatly appreciate all donations to our operations.”
The Paradise Center for the Arts will continue to offer educational classes for smaller number of students.
“Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for further information on upcoming events," said Nelson. "We have some exciting things we are working on to continue to bring entertainment to Faribault and surrounding areas. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”
This closure has meant a substantial loss of income for The Paradise and other nonprofit organizations across the nation.