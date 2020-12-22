A 20-year-old Guatemalan national who reportedly recently sexually assaulted and impregnated a teenage girl has been charged in Rice County County District Court.

Edwin Dionicio Morales Velasquez, 20, of Waterville, is charged with three counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents state Morales Velasquez was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Forest Township residence Dec. 5.

Court documents state the girl had a positive pregnancy test.

Though Morales Velasquez's whereabouts were unknown at the time the charges were filed Friday, he has since been arrested and is in Rice County jail. At the time of the incident, Morales Velazquez was in the country on a work visa.

Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Morales Velasquez at $20,000 Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 31. 

