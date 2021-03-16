Medford students are returning to the classroom and school staff are nearly done with their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Seventh and eighth grade students are walking the halls of Medford schools together for the first time in a while this week. After months of hybrid learning for secondary students, the district is enacting its plan to get older students back into the classroom four days a week.
Prior to the district’s spring break, 11th and 12th grade students were welcomed back four days a week during the first week in March. About 68% of juniors and seniors were distance learning prior to the return, now that percent sits at 50%, Medford High School Principal Kevin Babcock reported to the School Board.
“It was great to see a lot of faces in the building and to see the social face-to-face piece transpire,” Babcock wrote.
Some students who are currently in distance learning plan to come back at the beginning of fourth quarter, Superintendent Mark Ristau said. Thus the district anticipates seeing an increase in capacity in the building at that time and will continue to take safety precautions.
A plan to move ninth and 10th graders back into the high school is set for next week with 77% expected to return at that time. Fridays will remain as distance learning days for staff to connect with distance learners and work on distance learning material.
Biweekly COVID-19 testing for staff continues, however the number of participants has slowly declined.
“I think last week it was less than 15. Prior to that, it was in the upper 20s,” Ristau said of the number of participants in the optional saliva testing opportunity.
He expects to see that number continue to decline, but notes that the district will still offer testing services to staff as long as they can. In the meantime, vaccinations are going well and the Medford school district has offered vaccinations to 151 staff, with 121 accepting and receiving their first dose. Many have also completed their second dose, with the remaining staff set to get their second dose within the next two weeks.
COVID-19 case numbers in the district remain low, with zero staff and students testing positive and one staff and one student quarantining as of Monday.
“Unfortunately the county numbers have jumped over the past week,” Ristau said. “As of today we are at 38, which as you know is a biweekly count of 10,000 people. Just one week ago, we're sitting at 13, hoping to, you know, break that number 10 threshold.”
Vaccination distribution continues to expand and COVID-19 numbers look better compared to months prior. On March 12 the state’s Safe Learning Plan was updated to include modifications for indoor capacity, highlighting sporting event attendance, prom and graduation, according to Ristau. As of now the district plans to offer prom and graduation, however the details as to what that will look like are still being worked on.
“We obviously have some refreshing to do to ensure that our kids are still safe and that folks are confident that we can come to school every day in a safe manner,” Ristau said. “That includes the social distancing, the mask wearing, disinfecting, things of that nature, but we're excited to bring kids back in the building, and slowly open things back up.”